Justin Thomas sidelined indefinitely after microdiscectomy surgery

World No. 8 Justin Thomas announced on social media Friday that he had undergone “successful” microdiscectomy surgery on his back.

“After a bit of discomfort and a bit of some symptoms the last couple of months, I had an MRI and it showed I had a bit of a disc and a nerve issue,” Thomas said in a video message. “Yesterday [Thursday] morning, I had a successful microdiscectomy performed. As you can see, I’m already out of the hospital, which is great news.”

Thomas hadn’t played since September’s Ryder Cup and he finished the season with a tie for seventh at the Tour Championship. He won the RBC Heritage in April for his first Tour title since the 2022 PGA Championship.

“Now the period and process of resting will begin. The next handful of weeks I’ll be using this time to rest, prepare and rehab. I have a great, great team behind me that I trust and I’m looking forward to doing so,” he said on social media. “As for 2026 and what that looks like, I’m not necessarily circling any particular event or have a specific event in mind of when I’m coming back. I’ll definitely miss some events to start the year but I want to completely listen to my body and let this disc fully heal so this is not an issue going forward.”

The 32-year-old finished inside the top 3 alongside his father, Mike, at December’s PNC Championship three of the last five years (winning in 2020) and he also has top-5 finishes at the Hero World Challenge the last three years.

The PGA Tour’s first signature event of the new season will be the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Feb. 12-15, followed by another signature event, the Genesis Invitational, Feb. 19-22.