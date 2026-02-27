Skip navigation
Cognizant Classic 2026: Adjusted Round 3 tee times, groupings, and how to watch

  
Published February 27, 2026 06:20 PM

Austin Smotherman maintained his grip on the 2026 Cognizant Classic leaderboard on Friday, and carries the first 36-hole lead of his Tour career.

Smotherman extended his first-round lead by shooting a 2-under 69, a day after a bogey-free 62. He leads Taylor Moore by three strokes.

Moore, who completed his second consecutive 4-under 67 Friday, sits alone in second place. He’s up a stroke on Nico Echavarria and A.J. Ewart, who enter the weekend T-3.

Ewart, a PGA Tour rookie, carded the lowest-scoring second round with a 7-under 64. The 26-year-old Canadian secured membership by earning medalist honors at Final Stage of 2025 PGA Tour Q-School.

Weather in South Florida is moving up tee times. Here’s how to watch Round 3 coverage at PGA National on TV and online Saturday.

Golf Channel Coverage (ET)

There will be an hour-long Golf Central Postgame following the conclusion of play. Additionally, there will be a stream available on Peacock carrying the final three hours of play from noon to 3 p.m. ET.

Here’s when the tournament leaders are scheduled to go off Saturday as well as the rest of those who made the cut on the Champion Course:

Time
TeePlayers
7:28 AM
EST		1

Zecheng Dou

Matthieu Pavon

Max McGreevy

7:28 AM
EST		10

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Alex Smalley

Danny Walker

7:40 AM
EST		1

Mackenzie Hughes

Chan Kim

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

7:40 AM
EST		10

Rasmus Højgaard

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Dan Brown

7:52 AM
EST		1

Ryan Gerard

Brooks Koepka

Ben Silverman

7:52 AM
EST		10

John Parry

Austin Eckroat

Beau Hossler

8:04 AM
EST		1

Steven Fisk

Ricky Castillo

Eric Cole

8:04 AM
EST		10

Lee Hodges

Matt Wallace

Keith Mitchell

8:16 AM
EST		1

Max Homa

Thorbjørn Olesen

Kevin Streelman

8:16 AM
EST		10

Davis Thompson

Jackson Suber

Adrien Saddier

8:28 AM
EST		1

Matti Schmid

Takumi Kanaya

Kevin Roy

8:28 AM
EST		10

Patrick Fishburn

Zach Bauchou

Dylan Wu

8:40 AM
EST		1

Seamus Power

Chad Ramey

Carson Young

8:40 AM
EST		10

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Schenk

Chandler Phillips

8:52 AM
EST		1

William Mouw

Michael Brennan

Daniel Berger

8:52 AM
EST		10

Tom Kim

Patton Kizzire

Haotong Li

9:04 AM
EST		1

Aaron Rai

Shane Lowry

Jimmy Stanger

9:04 AM
EST		10

David Ford

Billy Horschel

Garrick Higgo

9:16 AM
EST		1

Kristoffer Reitan

Pontus Nyholm

Hank Lebioda

9:16 AM
EST		10

Joe Highsmith

Nicolai Højgaard

9:28 AM
EST		1

Nico Echavarria

Joel Dahmen

Mark Hubbard

9:28 AM
EST		10

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Jordan Smith

9:40 AM
EST		1

Austin Smotherman

Taylor Moore

A.J. Ewart