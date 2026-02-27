Cognizant Classic 2026: Adjusted Round 3 tee times, groupings, and how to watch

Austin Smotherman maintained his grip on the 2026 Cognizant Classic leaderboard on Friday, and carries the first 36-hole lead of his Tour career.

Smotherman extended his first-round lead by shooting a 2-under 69, a day after a bogey-free 62. He leads Taylor Moore by three strokes.

Moore, who completed his second consecutive 4-under 67 Friday, sits alone in second place. He’s up a stroke on Nico Echavarria and A.J. Ewart, who enter the weekend T-3.

Ewart, a PGA Tour rookie, carded the lowest-scoring second round with a 7-under 64. The 26-year-old Canadian secured membership by earning medalist honors at Final Stage of 2025 PGA Tour Q-School.

Weather in South Florida is moving up tee times. Here’s how to watch Round 3 coverage at PGA National on TV and online Saturday.

Golf Channel Coverage (ET)

There will be an hour-long Golf Central Postgame following the conclusion of play. Additionally, there will be a stream available on Peacock carrying the final three hours of play from noon to 3 p.m. ET.

Here’s when the tournament leaders are scheduled to go off Saturday as well as the rest of those who made the cut on the Champion Course: