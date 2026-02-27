Cognizant Classic 2026: Adjusted Round 3 tee times, groupings, and how to watch
Austin Smotherman maintained his grip on the 2026 Cognizant Classic leaderboard on Friday, and carries the first 36-hole lead of his Tour career.
Smotherman extended his first-round lead by shooting a 2-under 69, a day after a bogey-free 62. He leads Taylor Moore by three strokes.
Moore, who completed his second consecutive 4-under 67 Friday, sits alone in second place. He’s up a stroke on Nico Echavarria and A.J. Ewart, who enter the weekend T-3.
Ewart, a PGA Tour rookie, carded the lowest-scoring second round with a 7-under 64. The 26-year-old Canadian secured membership by earning medalist honors at Final Stage of 2025 PGA Tour Q-School.
Weather in South Florida is moving up tee times. Here’s how to watch Round 3 coverage at PGA National on TV and online Saturday.
Golf Channel Coverage (ET)
- 10AM-3PM: Cognizant Classic, Round 3
There will be an hour-long Golf Central Postgame following the conclusion of play. Additionally, there will be a stream available on Peacock carrying the final three hours of play from noon to 3 p.m. ET.
Here’s when the tournament leaders are scheduled to go off Saturday as well as the rest of those who made the cut on the Champion Course:
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|7:28 AM
EST
|1
Zecheng Dou
Matthieu Pavon
Max McGreevy
|7:28 AM
EST
|10
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
Alex Smalley
Danny Walker
|7:40 AM
EST
|1
Mackenzie Hughes
Chan Kim
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|7:40 AM
EST
|10
Rasmus Højgaard
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Dan Brown
|7:52 AM
EST
|1
Ryan Gerard
Brooks Koepka
Ben Silverman
|7:52 AM
EST
|10
John Parry
Austin Eckroat
Beau Hossler
|8:04 AM
EST
|1
Steven Fisk
Ricky Castillo
Eric Cole
|8:04 AM
EST
|10
Lee Hodges
Matt Wallace
Keith Mitchell
|8:16 AM
EST
|1
Max Homa
Thorbjørn Olesen
Kevin Streelman
|8:16 AM
EST
|10
Davis Thompson
Jackson Suber
Adrien Saddier
|8:28 AM
EST
|1
Matti Schmid
Takumi Kanaya
Kevin Roy
|8:28 AM
EST
|10
Patrick Fishburn
Zach Bauchou
Dylan Wu
|8:40 AM
EST
|1
Seamus Power
Chad Ramey
Carson Young
|8:40 AM
EST
|10
Emiliano Grillo
Adam Schenk
Chandler Phillips
|8:52 AM
EST
|1
William Mouw
Michael Brennan
Daniel Berger
|8:52 AM
EST
|10
Tom Kim
Patton Kizzire
Haotong Li
|9:04 AM
EST
|1
Aaron Rai
Shane Lowry
Jimmy Stanger
|9:04 AM
EST
|10
David Ford
Billy Horschel
Garrick Higgo
|9:16 AM
EST
|1
Kristoffer Reitan
Pontus Nyholm
Hank Lebioda
|9:16 AM
EST
|10
Joe Highsmith
Nicolai Højgaard
|9:28 AM
EST
|1
Nico Echavarria
Joel Dahmen
Mark Hubbard
|9:28 AM
EST
|10
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Jordan Smith
|9:40 AM
EST
|1
Austin Smotherman
Taylor Moore
A.J. Ewart