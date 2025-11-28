Keegan Bradley wins 11 skins worth $2.1 million in return of Skins Game

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley won 11 skins, nine of them on two holes, and won the Skins Game with $2.1 million in the return of the competition Friday after 17 years.

Bradley made a 7-foot putt on No. 13 at Panther National to win $900,000 because money from the previous three holes had carried over. Bradley’s first win was worth five skins on the first hole when no one won the opening four holes.

Tommy Fleetwood won the final hole that was worth three skins with carryovers. And because money increased toward the end of the 16-hole competition, Fleetwood picked up $1,125,000. That was the largest skin payoff, inevitable considering the entire purse was only $1 million when the Skins Game was last held in 2008.

Fleetwood finished at $1.7 million to finish second. Shane Lowry, who filled in for the injured Justin Thomas, won one skin and finished with $200,000. Xander Schauffele was shut out.

There were a few tweaks this time. It was held over 16 holes on Friday morning, instead of 18 holes over two days during Thanksgiving weekend. And while each player started with $1 million, they had money deducted when someone else won skins.