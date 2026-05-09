Mackenzie Hughes’ tee shot hits cameraman in head at Truist Championship and then bounces onto green
Published May 9, 2026 03:31 PM
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CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Mackenzie Hughes has endured a rough week at the Truist Championship, but he caught a break Saturday when his errant tee shot on the par-3 13th hole at Quail Hollow hit a cameraman in the head and then bounced onto the green.
Hughes hit his iron to the left of the green and the cameraman appeared to duck as the ball hit the backside of his head.
Instead of a lengthy chip shot from the rough, Hughes got home in 3 after two putts to save par.
The cameraman appeared to be OK afterward and Hughes check on him before giving him a golf glove.
Hughes hasn’t had many good breaks this week.
He shot 73 on Saturday and is tied for last place at 6-over 219 after three rounds.
The start to Round 3 of the Truist Championship was delayed 75 minutes Saturday morning because of dangerous weather in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area.