Truist Championship 2026: Round 3 tee times, pairings, and how to watch
Sungjae Im grabbed control of the Truist Championship lead during Friday’s second round in the Queen City.
With a one-shot lead over Tommy Fleetwood at Quail Hollow, Im is set to go off the in final pairing Saturday after playing threesomes over the first two days of the tournament due to inclement weather.
Im, Fleetwood or whoever wins the tournament will net $3.6 million from the signature event’s $20 million purse. Here’s when the third round action begins and how to watch.
When is Truist Championship Round 3 on TV?
- Noon-1PM: Golf Central Pregame
- 1-3PM: Truist Championship, Round 3
- 3-7PM: Truist Championship, Round 3 (CBS)
- 7:30-8:30PM: Golf Central Postgame
What are the Truist Championship third round tee times?
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|7:35 AM
EDT
|1
Sam Stevens
Ryan Fox
|7:45 AM
EDT
|1
Aldrich Potgieter
Denny McCarthy
|7:55 AM
EDT
|1
Mackenzie Hughes
Hideki Matsuyama
|8:05 AM
EDT
|1
Webb Simpson
Adam Scott
|8:15 AM
EDT
|1
Brian Campbell
Daniel Berger
|8:25 AM
EDT
|1
Maverick McNealy
Bud Cauley
|8:40 AM
EDT
|1
Andrew Novak
Matt Fitzpatrick
|8:50 AM
EDT
|1
Jhonattan Vegas
Alex Smalley
|9:00 AM
EDT
|1
Jason Day
Robert MacIntyre
|9:10 AM
EDT
|1
Pierceson Coody
Brian Harman
|9:20 AM
EDT
|1
Max Homa
Ryo Hisatsune
|9:30 AM
EDT
|1
Andrew Putnam
Sahith Theegala
|9:45 AM
EDT
|1
Chris Gotterup
Si Woo Kim
|9:55 AM
EDT
|1
Alex Noren
Sam Burns
|10:05 AM
EDT
|1
Tom Hoge
Ryan Gerard
|10:15 AM
EDT
|1
Chandler Blanchet
J.T. Poston
|10:25 AM
EDT
|1
Ricky Castillo
Viktor Hovland
|10:35 AM
EDT
|1
Taylor Pendrith
Matt Wallace
|10:50 AM
EDT
|1
Jordan Spieth
Xander Schauffele
|11:00 AM
EDT
|1
Austin Smotherman
Ben Griffin
|11:10 AM
EDT
|1
Min Woo Lee
Justin Rose
|11:20 AM
EDT
|1
Michael Kim
Gary Woodland
|11:30 AM
EDT
|1
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
Nico Echavarria
|11:40 AM
EDT
|1
Patrick Cantlay
Lucas Glover
|11:55 AM
EDT
|1
Nick Taylor
Patrick Rodgers
|12:05 PM
EDT
|1
J.J. Spaun
Corey Conners
|12:15 PM
EDT
|1
Sepp Straka
Jacob Bridgeman
|12:25 PM
EDT
|1
Tony Finau
Kurt Kitayama
|12:35 PM
EDT
|1
Keegan Bradley
Harry Hall
|12:45 PM
EDT
|1
Cameron Young
Ludvig Åberg
|1:00 PM
EDT
|1
Matt McCarty
Akshay Bhatia
|1:10 PM
EDT
|1
Harris English
Rickie Fowler
|1:20 PM
EDT
|1
Nicolai Højgaard
Rory McIlroy
|1:30 PM
EDT
|1
David Lipsky
Kristoffer Reitan
|1:40 PM
EDT
|1
Justin Thomas
Alex Fitzpatrick
|1:50 PM
EDT
|1
Sungjae Im
Tommy Fleetwood