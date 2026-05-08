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Truist Championship 2026: Round 3 tee times, pairings, and how to watch

  
Published May 8, 2026 06:42 PM
McIlroy rebounds at Quail Hollow, sits T-8 entering weekend
May 8, 2026 07:42 PM
Rory McIlroy made a charge during his back nine at Quail Hollow on Friday, with a stretch that featured five birdies in seven holes.

Sungjae Im grabbed control of the Truist Championship lead during Friday’s second round in the Queen City.

With a one-shot lead over Tommy Fleetwood at Quail Hollow, Im is set to go off the in final pairing Saturday after playing threesomes over the first two days of the tournament due to inclement weather.

Im, Fleetwood or whoever wins the tournament will net $3.6 million from the signature event’s $20 million purse. Here’s when the third round action begins and how to watch.

When is Truist Championship Round 3 on TV?

Image for Truist Championship - Rd 3
Truist Championship - Rd 3
Watch the third round of the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.

What are the Truist Championship third round tee times?

Time
TeePlayers
7:35 AM
EDT		1

Sam Stevens

Ryan Fox

7:45 AM
EDT		1

Aldrich Potgieter

Denny McCarthy

7:55 AM
EDT		1

Mackenzie Hughes

Hideki Matsuyama

8:05 AM
EDT		1

Webb Simpson

Adam Scott

8:15 AM
EDT		1

Brian Campbell

Daniel Berger

8:25 AM
EDT		1

Maverick McNealy

Bud Cauley

8:40 AM
EDT		1

Andrew Novak

Matt Fitzpatrick

8:50 AM
EDT		1

Jhonattan Vegas

Alex Smalley

9:00 AM
EDT		1

Jason Day

Robert MacIntyre

9:10 AM
EDT		1

Pierceson Coody

Brian Harman

9:20 AM
EDT		1

Max Homa

Ryo Hisatsune

9:30 AM
EDT		1

Andrew Putnam

Sahith Theegala

9:45 AM
EDT		1

Chris Gotterup

Si Woo Kim

9:55 AM
EDT		1

Alex Noren

Sam Burns

10:05 AM
EDT		1

Tom Hoge

Ryan Gerard

10:15 AM
EDT		1

Chandler Blanchet

J.T. Poston

10:25 AM
EDT		1

Ricky Castillo

Viktor Hovland

10:35 AM
EDT		1

Taylor Pendrith

Matt Wallace

10:50 AM
EDT		1

Jordan Spieth

Xander Schauffele

11:00 AM
EDT		1

Austin Smotherman

Ben Griffin

11:10 AM
EDT		1

Min Woo Lee

Justin Rose

11:20 AM
EDT		1

Michael Kim

Gary Woodland

11:30 AM
EDT		1

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Nico Echavarria

11:40 AM
EDT		1

Patrick Cantlay

Lucas Glover

11:55 AM
EDT		1

Nick Taylor

Patrick Rodgers

12:05 PM
EDT		1

J.J. Spaun

Corey Conners

12:15 PM
EDT		1

Sepp Straka

Jacob Bridgeman

12:25 PM
EDT		1

Tony Finau

Kurt Kitayama

12:35 PM
EDT		1

Keegan Bradley

Harry Hall

12:45 PM
EDT		1

Cameron Young

Ludvig Åberg

1:00 PM
EDT		1

Matt McCarty

Akshay Bhatia

1:10 PM
EDT		1

Harris English

Rickie Fowler

1:20 PM
EDT		1

Nicolai Højgaard

Rory McIlroy

1:30 PM
EDT		1

David Lipsky

Kristoffer Reitan

1:40 PM
EDT		1

Justin Thomas

Alex Fitzpatrick

1:50 PM
EDT		1

Sungjae Im

Tommy Fleetwood