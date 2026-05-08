Truist Championship 2026: Round 3 tee times, pairings, and how to watch

Sungjae Im grabbed control of the Truist Championship lead during Friday’s second round in the Queen City.

With a one-shot lead over Tommy Fleetwood at Quail Hollow, Im is set to go off the in final pairing Saturday after playing threesomes over the first two days of the tournament due to inclement weather.

Im, Fleetwood or whoever wins the tournament will net $3.6 million from the signature event’s $20 million purse. Here’s when the third round action begins and how to watch.

When is Truist Championship Round 3 on TV?

Truist Championship - Rd 3 Watch the third round of the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.

What are the Truist Championship third round tee times?