Masters change: Augusta National’s 17th hole lengthened 10 yards

Augusta National Golf Club will be a little longer for this year’s Masters.

In the latest media guide released on Tuesday, the tournament announced that the par-4 17th hole will be extended 10 yards, from 440 to 450, increasing the total course yardage to 7,565 yards.

In making the change, 12 yards were taken away from the front of the tee box and the tee marker relocated.

The last significant course adjustment came two years ago, when 10 yards were added to the par-5 second hole. The 17th hole was last lengthened in 2006 when 10-15 yards were added, though the last significant change to the hole came in 2014 when the Eisenhower Tree was removed following damage sustained in an ice storm.

Last year, No. 17 played as the fourth toughest hole, averaging 4.23 strokes. Historically, it’s played to a 4.164 average, making it the eighth toughest.