Scott recalls being 'some expletive no-name' before 2004 Players win
Adam Scott was asked Tuesday to recall a memory from his 2004 Players Championship victory. What stood out was that some people (or at least one person) had no idea who he was before that triumph.
Full presser: Scheffler on course challenges, experimenting with new driver at The Players
The full press conference of Scottie Scheffler speaking to the media at The Players Championship about the challenges of the course at TPC Sawgrass, experimenting with his new driver and managing expectations.
McIlroy expected at TPC Sawgrass Wednesday, won't play practice round
Rory McIlroy is expected to arrive at TPC Sawgrass on Wednesday before beginning his Players title defense on Thursday. McIlroy withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week with a muscle-related back injury but has been improving every day. He has delayed his arrival at Ponte Vedra Beach to have treatment at his home in South Florida.
Rose talks Ryder Cup captaincy and Rahm ahead of The Players
Justin Rose spoke with the media ahead of The Players Championship on Tuesday and discussed whether he was considered for the Ryder Cup captaincy and spoke about Jon Rahm's decision to reject a deal from the DP World Tour.
Full presser: Koepka on 17th hole, being a 'slow starter' at The Players
Brooks Koepka meets with the media ahead of the 2026 Players Championship. Koepka touches on the reception he's received in the few weeks he's been back on Tour. Plus, he recently changed his phone number, and the hole at TPC Sawgrass that has been a "bugaboo" for him.
Woodland discusses his PTSD struggles with Hoggard
Gary Woodland sits down with Rex Hoggard to discuss his struggle with PTSD following brain surgery in September of 2023.
Will The Players ever gain major status?
Is there enough room for the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open, Open and Championship to share at the top of the golf world? The Golf Central desk debates the merits of adding a fifth major to the schedule on Live from The Players.
Tradition vs. transformation: Players embraces 'fifth major' debate ahead of The Players
Russell Henley, Xander Schauffele, and Jordan Spieth are just a few of the PGA Tour pros who have recently weighed in on the reputation of The Players Championship and if it belongs in consideration as golf's fifth major.
Full presser: JT on form, clothes and 6 weather apps
Justin Thomas addressed the media Monday at The Players Championship, where he discussed his form, his clothing freedom and why he has so many weather apps.
Full presser: Fleetwood talks apparel, Tiger ahead of The Players
Tommy Fleetwood speaks with media ahead of The Players Championship. Some of the subjects the world's third-ranked player touched on were his fashion to start the 2026 season, Tiger Woods' legacy and having family in the Middle East during recent current events.
Scheffler tinkering with multiple drivers Monday at The Players
Scottie Scheffler made his Players Championship debut on Monday, taking practice shots on the range at TPC Sawgrass. Golf Channel is Live from The Players Championship to access how the world's top-ranked player has looked recently and what expectations are for him entering the year's "fifth major."