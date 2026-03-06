The Players Championship 2026: How to watch, streams, field and prize money

The PGA Tour is set to host its flagship event, The Players Championship. Here’s some need-to-know information:

When and where is The Players Championship?

March 12-15 on the Stadium Course (par 72, 7,352 yards) at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

How to watch The Players Championship

Who is in the field at The Players Championship?

There were initially 120 players eligible to compete (qualifying criteria below). With Brooks Koepka’s re-entry into the PGA Tour and his being eligible for this championship, the Tour boosted the field size to 123 to not take away an opportunity from anyone else and allow for full threesomes.

Winners of PGA Tour co-sponsored or approved tournaments, whose victories are considered official, since the last played Players Championship

The top 100 players from the prior season’s FedExCup Fall point list

Winners of the Masters Tournament from 2021-2025

Winners of The Players Championship and The Open Championship from 2021-2025

Winners of the U.S. Open and PGA Championship from 2021-2025

Winners of the FedExCup from the 2020/21–2025 seasons

Winner of WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in 2023

Winners of The Genesis Invitational in the last three years (2024-2026)

Winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational in the last three years (2024-2026)

Winners of the Memorial Tournament in the last three years (2023–2025)

The top 50 players from the Official World Golf Ranking through the Cognizant Classic

The top 10 players from the 2026 FedExCup points list through the Cognizant Classic

The winner of the previous year’s Kaulig Companies Championship (PGA Tour Champions)

The leading player to earn a PGA Tour card from the prior season’s Race to Dubai ranking

The leading player from the prior season’s Korn Ferry Tour points list

If necessary to complete a field of 120 players, PGA Tour members from the 2026 FedExCup

Points list below 10th position through the Cognizant Classic, in order of their positions on such list

What is The Players Championship purse and prize money?

The purse is $25 million with $4.5 million and 750 FedExCup points going to the winner (click here for 2025 payout).

What is the cut at The Players Championship?

The top 65 players and ties through 36 holes qualify for the final two rounds.

Who won the 2025 Players Championship?

Rory McIlroy won his second Players Championship title (2019), defeating J.J. Spaun in a 3-hole, Monday playoff. Following a four-hour weather delay Sunday, McIlroy and Spaun were knotted when the sun dropped.

Back the following morning for a three-hole aggregate session, McIlroy birdied the par-5 16th and then all but sealed victory when Spaun’s tee shot on the par-3 17th flew over the green and into the water.