Weather halts Memorial twice, Round 3 to resume Sunday morning

It was two stops too many for golf to continue in central Ohio on Saturday as the third round of the Memorial Tournament was officially suspended into Sunday morning.

Inclement weather first paused play Saturday for one hour and 40 minutes before the final 10 pairings were able to tee off in the afternoon.

The final twosome of J.T. Poston and Ryan Gerard got through five holes before the tournament was suspended again due to another storm coming through Muirfield Village. Both are tied for the lead at 9 under, and will now have more than 27 holes to play Sunday.

Sam Burns is one back through six holes.

Twenty-one players were able to complete their third rounds. Rory McIlroy was about to putt on the 17th green when he was told of the second weather suspension. McIlroy had been delayed on the first hole earlier in the day, shortly before 11:30 a.m. ET. He returned with a birdie and is currently tied for 12th at 1 under.

Scottie Scheffler, the two-time reigning tournament winner, is also T-12. Scheffler is 2 under through 14 holes in the third round, with an eagle, three birdies and three bogeys.

Golf Channel coverage will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday.