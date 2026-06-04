No more distractions: Wyndham Clark believes his app will keep you focused on meditating

Wyndham Clark wants to bring what he’s found to everybody.

The 2023 U.S. Open champion — perhaps best known for damaging the locker room at Oakmont Country Club last year — is playing sensational golf this spring, and is crediting the mental health work he’s doing off the course as the fundamental reason why.

Clark, the reigning CJ Cup Byron Nelson winner who shot a final round 60 at TPC Craig Ranch two weeks ago, sits tied for the lead in the clubhouse at Muirfield Village Golf Club. He’s also in the midst of launching an organization and performance app called UNLOK that he hopes will be available Jan. 1, 2027.

“I was literally meditating for a tournament at RBC [Heritage], and that year actually had a chance to win the tournament,” Clark recalled about the moment where he was inspired to pursue app technology. “But it was a 12-minute meditation, and I bet you eight, nine minutes of it — which is the opposite of what you want to do when you’re meditating — I got sidetracked on this app.”

Clark said part of distraction while meditating was being pulled into other apps that prioritize mental health. He figured why not create an all-in-one source.

“I have, like, four or five different apps that I use for different things, whether that’s journaling, meditations, goal-setting — why can’t I combine all of them together?” he explained his thought-process to reporters after his opening-round 67 at the Memorial. “That was kind of the motivation behind it and I’m really excited about it.”

the Memorial Tournament - Rd 2 Watch the second round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

Round 1 takeaways?

The 32-year-old Clark told Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis that his momentum Thursday at Jack’s Place started with his par save on No. 9. He went on to eagle the par-5 15th hole after a trio of birdies to open his back nine.

“I got lucky making that 40-footer [for eagle],” he told Lewis.

Clark said the win last month in Texas provided him a lot of relief as he was “on the outside looking in” when it came to qualifying for the Tour’s signature event fields, like the one taking place this week in Dublin, Ohio.

“Now that I know that I’m for in, it feels like I can free up and play really good golf,” he told Lewis.

Clark’s assessment for what he needs to do Friday afternoon when he tees off with 2025 U.S. Open champ J.J. Spaun was succinct: Keep hitting fairways.

“It’s funny because everyone says it’s kind of wide off the tee. It is and it isn’t. Some holes are and then some aren’t,” he told reporters after his round. “For me, I feel really comfortable if I’m in the fairway with my iron play, and so for me if I can hit fairways, I think I’ll have success here. It’s -- and that’s kind of the biggest thing for me.

“Today, every time I was in the fairway I gave myself a really good chance to make birdie and the times I didn’t hit the fairway I was trying to scramble for par.”