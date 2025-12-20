Skip navigation
PNC Championship 2025: Tee times, pairings for final-round scramble

  
Published December 20, 2025 05:33 PM
Couples reflects on family at PNC Championship
December 19, 2025 12:38 PM
Fred Couples discusses how much he enjoys the PNC Championship, how long he hopes to keep playing, why he loves being in the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, how golf is changing and why "power is key."

The 28th PNC Championship concludes Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando (Fla.) at Grande Lakes.

Twenty two-players teams are competing in a 36-hole scramble format. The teams are comprised of major (and The Players) winners and a family member.

Here’s a look at final-round tee times and pairings with the coverage windows and live streams (EST):

Time
TeePlayers
9:30 AM
EST		1

Team Trevino

Team Furyk

9:43 AM
EST		1

Team Cink

Team Lehman

9:56 AM
EST		1

Team Immelman

Team Couples

10:09 AM
EST		1

Team Harrington

Team O’Meara

10:22 AM
EST		1

Team Price

Team Singh

10:35 AM
EST		1

Team Langer

Team Duval

10:48 AM
EST		1

Team Annika

Team Woodland

11:01 AM
EST		1

Team Korda

Team Leonard

11:14 AM
EST		1

Team Love

Team Stricker

11:27 AM
EST		1

Team Kuchar

Team Daly