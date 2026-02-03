Polls loving Glover? Adam Scott not confident he’ll be next PAC chair

This is one election that is likely to be missing any vitriol, but it’s still interesting.

Adam Scott and Lucas Glover are part of the 16-man Player Advisory Council, and they were selected to run for PAC chairman. It’s an important role because the PAC chairman then moves on to the PGA Tour board the following year for a four-year term.

The winner replaces Scott, of all people, whose term expires.

Hasn’t the Australian been through enough? Instead of a term where big issues were pace of play and how to distribute FedExCup points, Scott has been in the mix for negotiations with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, which have been off the table for nearly a year. There was a Player Equity Program to get started, and pathways created back for LIV Golf players.

“I don’t think it’s going to happen,” Scott said of another PAC chairmanship.

Glover, 46, is serving on the PAC for the first time. The former U.S. Open champion has been outspoken about the shrinking of fields and the $20 million signature events, fearing they limit opportunities for players.

Scott said he would like to stay involved, primarily because “there are some things I’ve been involved in that probably won’t be resolved this year.”

“I would be happy to have a say, and the only way to do that is to be involved,” he said.

The tour did not say give a deadline for the players’ vote for PAC chairman, only that results would be announced at a later date.