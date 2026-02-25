Reliving top moments from the Golf Channel Games

Koepka feeling more settled in return to Cognizant Classic

Brooks Koepka takes the course at PGA National on Thursday in a grouping with Daniel Berger and Will Zalatoris. Koepka, who last played at the Cognizant Classic in 2022, tells Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard why he's excited to make a return to his hometown event and why he feels more comfortable than he did at Torrey Pines and TPC Scottsdale earlier this year.