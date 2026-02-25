Clanton happy with weight after bulking up ahead of 2026 season
Luke Clanton talks about the start of the 2026 PGA Tour season, and what he learned during the West Coast swing. Clanton, who finished T-18 at the 2025 Cognizant Classic, said he looks forward to playing in his home state of Florida.
What does Eugenio Chacarra’s exemption to play in Puerto Rico mean for PGA Tour?
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra will be playing on exemption at next week's Puerto Rico Open. Chacarra, who left the LIV Golf circuit, played college golf at Wake Forest and Oklahoma State.
Reliving top moments from the Golf Channel Games
As the PGA Tour hits the Sunshine State, we look back at some of the best moments from December's Golf Channel Games in South Florida, courtesy The Curetivity Foundation. The Curetivity Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to create hope and cure kids by raising funds and awareness in the fight against childhood cancer.
What does future competitive model of PGA Tour look like?
The PGA Tour held a players meeting for the second consecutive week at PGA National ahead of the 2026 Cognizant Classic, Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard reports. Schedule changes are expected to happen through a slow and steady process.
Koepka feeling more settled in return to Cognizant Classic
Brooks Koepka takes the course at PGA National on Thursday in a grouping with Daniel Berger and Will Zalatoris. Koepka, who last played at the Cognizant Classic in 2022, tells Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard why he's excited to make a return to his hometown event and why he feels more comfortable than he did at Torrey Pines and TPC Scottsdale earlier this year.
Where does the Cognizant Classic fit in the new PGA Tour schedule?
Does it make sense for the Cognizant Classic to be the second or third event on the PGA Tour schedule going forward? Golf Today discusses why the Champions Course appeals to so many players on Tour and what its future might look like.
Thomas to make Tour return at Arnold Palmer Invitational
Three months removed from hip surgery, Justin Thomas says he has no physical limitations and is eying to make his 2026 PGA Tour debut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Golf Today talks about expectations for Thomas this spring and how his return impacts the Tour.
Penske Performance: How Bridgeman got win No. 1 at Genesis
Jacob Bridgeman won his first PGA Tour title at the 2026 Genesis Invitational. Here's a statistical look at how he got it done with this Penske Performance recap from Riviera Country Club.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Genesis Invitational, final round
Rory McIlroy, Aldrich Potgieter and Kurt Kitayama all flashed their skills during the final round at Riviera Country Club on Sunday but it was Jacob Bridgeman who walked away with the top prize. Tommy Fleetwood jarred an eagle on 15 and Max Greyserman aced the 16th hole to the amazement of the Genesis Invitational crowd.
Bridgeman on Riviera win: ‘Towards the end I couldn’t feel anything’
Jacob Bridgeman was emotional in his post-round interview with Golf Channel's Todd Lewis, thanking his wife and his parents among many other supporters who helped him toward his dream of being a winner on the PGA Tour. He called the victory at Riviera "the coolest moment of my life."