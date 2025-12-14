Q-School co-leader Ben Kohles gets penalty stroke, makes back-to-back double bogeys

Ben Kohles was part of a five-way tie for the lead on the final day of PGA Tour Q-School, when one errant move sent him spiraling down the leaderboard.

Kohles’ tee shot on the par-4 eighth at Dye’s Valley Course sailed right into the trees. As he tried to remove debris from around his ball before hitting his second shot, he accidentally caused his ball to move which resulted in a one-stroke penalty. Kohles replaced his ball and punched out.

He eventually made double bogey to fall to 9 under, two off the lead and into a tie for ninth — with the top 5 (no ties) earning 2026 PGA Tour cards.

Kohles then hit his tee shot into the water right of the fairway on the par-4 ninth and made another double. That dropped him into a tie for 22nd. He added a third double bogey in four holes at the par-3 11th, on his way to a closing, 5-over 75. He finished tied for 29th.

Following the top five finishers, the next 40 and ties earned guaranteed starts next season on the Korn Ferry Tour. Kohles finished 145th in FedExCup points this past season on the PGA Tour to secure limited status there.