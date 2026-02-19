First round of Genesis Invitational resumes after three-hour suspension

Play was suspended in the first round of the Genesis Invitational because of incessant rain. The horn blew at 10:13 a.m. PT.

Multiple greens at Riviera Country Club were puddling when players were pulled off the course. Akshay Bhatia was leading the way at 3 under through six holes. Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, last week’s signature-event winner at Pebble Beach, and Ryan Gerard were all 2 under through three holes.

Half the field of 72 players have yet to start their first round.

Play resumed a little after 1 p.m. PT, with McIlroy sinking a birdie chip-in on the fourth hole to move into a tie with Bhatia. Though heavy winds are expected Thursday afternoon, rain should not be a factor. Little to no rain is anticipated over the remainder of the tournament, the PGA Tour’s second signature event of the season.