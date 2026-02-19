Skip navigation
First round of Genesis Invitational resumes after three-hour suspension

  
Published February 19, 2026 04:16 PM
Scheffler talks Round 1 struggles, return to Riviera
February 18, 2026 05:50 PM
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler spoke to Golf Channel's Todd Lewis ahead of the 2026 Genesis Invitational, discussing the Tour's return to Riviera Country Club and how important it is to get a better start on Thursday this week. The 20-time PGA Tour also shared his vision for one day designing a golf course of his own.

Play was suspended in the first round of the Genesis Invitational because of incessant rain. The horn blew at 10:13 a.m. PT.

Multiple greens at Riviera Country Club were puddling when players were pulled off the course. Akshay Bhatia was leading the way at 3 under through six holes. Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, last week’s signature-event winner at Pebble Beach, and Ryan Gerard were all 2 under through three holes.

Half the field of 72 players have yet to start their first round.

Play resumed a little after 1 p.m. PT, with McIlroy sinking a birdie chip-in on the fourth hole to move into a tie with Bhatia. Though heavy winds are expected Thursday afternoon, rain should not be a factor. Little to no rain is anticipated over the remainder of the tournament, the PGA Tour’s second signature event of the season.