After rough return, Thomas (68) finds groove at Players
Justin Thomas didn't fare well in his return to competition at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but he shot 68 in the opening round of The Players Championship.
Water balls are contagious at The Players’ notorious No. 17
TPC Sawgrass' notorious No. 17 claimed a whole group's balls during Round 1 of the 2026 Players Championship on Thursday. Gary Woodland, Cam Davis and Kevin Yu all saw their tee shots suffer a wet fate instead of hitting the island green.
Thomas starts hot at The Players with three straight birdies
2021 Players champion Justin Thomas started Round 1 of the 2026 tournament with three straight birdies. This is Thomas' second Tour start of 2026 after missing the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week. Thomas had back surgery in November.
Morikawa (back) withdraws from The Players
Collin Morikawa withdrew from the 2026 Players Championship halfway through Round 1 on Thursday due to a back injury. Morikawa was grabbing his back and bending over. After the WD, he met with the media, saying, "I don't know what caused it... It's awful. I feel terrible."
Woods and Homa, Part 2: The Art of Shotmaking
Continuing the Tiger legacy series, Woods sits down with Max Homa and, in Part 2, breaks down the some of the greatest shots of his career.
Smylie recreates Players shot he saw firsthand by future champ
Smylie Kaufman played with Si Woo Kim in 2017 when Kim won The Players Championship, but not before hitting an electric driver off the deck on the 14th hole. Kaufman tries to recreate the shot.
Flyover: Back nine at TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course
Take an aerial tour of the back nine on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, along with some insight from the "Live From" crew.
Rolapp visits ‘Live From’ to discuss PGA Tour’s future
PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp visited 'Live From' to discuss the PGA Tour's future, ahead of The Players Championship.
Breaking down McIlroy’s arrival and back status ahead of The Players
Rory McIlroy arrived at TPC Sawgrass on Wednesday ahead of The Players Championship and tested his back for the first time since dropping out of the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week due to injury.
Full presser: McIlroy gives update on his back and playing status for The Players
Full press conference of Rory McIlroy giving an update to the media on Wednesday regarding his back and playing status for The Players Championship.