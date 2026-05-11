Ranking the entire PGA Championship field, Nos. 1-156

The season’s second major is upon us as Aronimink Golf Club hosts the PGA Championship, the first major championship to be contested at the Newtown Square, Pennsylvania club.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the reigning PGA champion, having won last year at Quail Hollow, though Scheffler enters this week fourth on Data Golf’s trend table behind Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick and Ludvig Åberg.

Young has won twice in his last five starts, including The Players, while also tying for third at the Masters. He’s the strongest bet to win among players currently without a major title.

Aronimink has hosted three previous PGA Tour events, most recently the 2018 BMW Championship, as well as the AT&T National in 2010 and 2011. From what we’ve learned, it’s a ballpark that rewards length and strong approach play (shockers!) but also one where putting is perhaps more important and driving accuracy is less important than typical major venues. The par-3s at Aronimink are particularly difficult, there are 180 bunkers in play and the undulating Donald Ross greens are comprised of bentgrass.

Without further delay, let’s get into ranking the entire field, with the last 20 spots reserved for the Corebridge Financial Team because club pros rarely make the cut – and are even less likely to do what Blockie did at Oak Hill:

Nos. 1-10

1. Cameron Young: The hottest player in the world who has two wins plus a T-3 at the Masters in his last five starts. He also is the Tour’s leader in par-3 scoring while ranking top 5 in strokes gained off the tee and proximity. It’s time for him to score his first major title.

2. Scottie Scheffler: Could be a touch lower, though he’s still posted three straight runner-up finishes. He’s third in strokes gained off the tee and around the green, with only his iron-play proximity posing a concern.

3. Jon Rahm: Has continued to dominate LIV with two wins and a second in his last four starts, but his T-38 at the Masters shows it’s not all translating to majors. Still, he’s one of the best all-around players in the world and competing on a golf course that should be set up to reward complete players.

4. Ludvig Åberg: Had cracked the top 5 in four of his last six starts, and he’s top 10 in total driving, proximity, approaches over 200 yards and par-3 scoring, among other categories. Could be another guy who could have his first major title come Sunday night.

5. Rory McIlroy: The best driver of the golf ball in the world also is top 10 in strokes gained approach. The putting hasn’t been great, which will probably cost him. His inconsistent play at Quail is worrisome, too, as that is a place that he’s owned. He was fifth at Aronimink in 2018.

6. Matthew Fitzpatrick: Perhaps the momentum is wearing off, but any player who has won three of his past five starts can’t be ignore, especially considering the putting is improving to go along with some career ball-striking numbers.

7. Patrick Reed: Has cracked the top 20 at three of his last six PGAs and did the same here in 2018. Drove it great at Augusta, and if he does that here, he contends.

8. Adam Scott: Has put together a lot of great rounds in recent months, and has a pair of top-4s to show for it. Leads the Tour in strokes gained approach and is second in par-3 scoring.

9. Xander Schauffele: Had been so great since Pebble with five top-12 finishes, but struggled at Quail, a recent PGA venue, and hasn’t been good on the par-3s. That said, he was third here in 2018 and placed high on my model, which he typically doesn’t do yet always outperforms.

10. Rickie Fowler: Displaying some of the best golf of his career right now, riding elite iron play to three straight top-10s on Tour. The putter has been there all year, and he’s even got a top-10 finish to his name at Aronimink in 2018.

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 09: Brooks Koepka of the United States speaks to the media during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images) Getty Images

Nos. 11-20

11. Collin Morikawa: Gutted out a T-7 at the Masters and then T-4 at RBC Heritage. He took Truist off after struggling at Doral. If he’s healthy, he’ll be fine, though the putter could cost him.

12. Jake Knapp: Yet to make a cut in two career PGA starts, but his solo 11th at the Masters shows he’s ready to be a regular contender at majors. Top 10 in both total driving and strokes gained putting, which is a lethal PGA combo.

13. Brooks Koepka: His season-long stats don’t tell the full story. He’s striking it at a very high level and the putter continues to slowly get more reliable. He’s in a great headspace, and if he starts seeing putts fall, he’ll be a factor.

14. Bryson DeChambeau: Nice to see him get back on track at LIV Virginia, and he’s been top 4 in four of his past five PGA starts, but it just feels like there is too much noise surrounding him, both on and off the course. He can’t afford to hit his irons like he did at Augusta here.

15. Patrick Cantlay: Riding a run of four straight top-12s. His waywardness off the tee should be mitigated a touch, and even then, he’s still top 20 in strokes gained off the tee. Plus, he plays the par-3s at a top-10 rate on Tour and chips it well.

16. Si Woo Kim: Always a statistical darling going into majors, and this week is no different as he popped fifth in the model thanks to some elite approach numbers. But he has rarely contended in majors, and when it comes to the PGA, he missed three of four cuts before his T-8 last year. Also, the T-65 at Quail scares me.

17. Thomas Detry: A strong play for low LIV player, as he’s finished top 10 in four of his last five LIV appearances. Was T-4 at the 2024 PGA at Valhalla.

18. Min Woo Lee: Another guy who the model seems to always love way more than he performs in majors, but maybe this time is the charm. Top 10 in total driving and no real glaring weaknesses. Closed strong at Truist for a second straight top-20 finish.

19. Alex Smalley: Ranks top 10 on Tour in proximity and trending, with seven top-25s in his last nine starts. Has a couple top-30s already in three career PGAs, too.

20. Russell Henley: Overall, hasn’t been elite with the long irons this season, but he turned in one of his best iron weeks at the Masters and was T-3. Owns just one top-20 finish in a dozen career PGA starts.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images

Nos. 21-30

21. Tyrrell Hatton: He’s been T-16 or better five times in majors since joining LIV, including last month’s T-3 at the Masters. Fits this golf course well. Probably should be higher than this.

22. Sudarshan Yellamaraju: Last guy in, but hear me out: He stripes it. He’s the best long-iron player on Tour right now and nearly top 10 in total driving, too. Checks a ton of boxes other than experience.

23. Alex Fitzpatrick: Call me crazy, but I’m riding the hot hand. He doesn’t have nearly enough rounds to qualify, but he’d lead the Tour in strokes gained off the tee right now if he did. He flushes his irons. And he’s hot, with top-10s in two straight tournaments since winning Zurich with his brother.

24. Nicolai Højgaard: Loved what I saw at Truist, as he now has a pair of runners-up in his last five starts. Has been above average statistically this season and really good with his irons, especially the longer ones.

25. Tommy Fleetwood: Bumped him up a few spots after his T-5 at Truist, his fifth top-10 in his last nine starts. He only boasts one career top-15 at the PGA, a T-5 in 2022, but he was eighth at Aronimink in 2018.

26. Viktor Hovland: He doesn’t have a top-10 finish since Phoenix as he’s struggled mostly with the putter and short game, but he has managed to show up usually in the majors. He has missed just four major cuts in his career and has cracked the top 30 in four of his last five while being T-33 or better in five of six career PGA starts.

27. Chris Gotterup: His T-14 at Quail gives him a little momentum back after a rough ball-striking week at Doral, and he’s still top 10 in strokes gained off the tee. He’ll need to hit his long irons a little better, but he’s been sneaky good on the greens since Bay Hill.

28. Sepp Straka: Completely folded after an opening 66 at Truist, and he was looking like a great pick following a T-4 at Doral. That said, he’s top 5 in par-3 scoring and approach proximity from outside 200 yards. The iron play will show up, it’s just a matter of what else does.

29. Hideki Matsuyama: He’s fallen off mightily since his T-12 at the Masters, but Matsuyama typically finds a way when you least expect it. He’s so good with the long irons and on par-3s, that this could be one of those weeks. I just wish he didn’t beat only one guy at Truist because I initially had him as high as seventh.

30. Akshay Bhatia: Still has no top-10s since winning API, and the driving has been a struggle. Add in that the Tour’s third-ranked putter was 49th in strokes gained putting at Truist, and he should be nowhere near the top 25. But he’s one of the best scramblers in the world and the approach play has been top 15 this season. He’ll figure it out this week.

DORAL, FLORIDA - MAY 03: Shane Lowry of Ireland walks off the 18th green during the final round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 03, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images) Getty Images

Nos. 31-40

31. Maverick McNealy

32. Shane Lowry

33. Nick Taylor

34. Daniel Hillier

35. Casey Jarvis

36. Ryo Hisatsune

37. J.J. Spaun

38. Sam Burns

39. Kurt Kitayama

40. Ryan Fox

Nos. 41-50

41. Jacob Bridgeman

42. Robert MacIntyre

43. Michael Thorbjornsen

44. Keegan Bradley

45. Gary Woodland

46. Jason Day

47. Sahith Theegala

48. Harris English

49. Ben Griffin

50. Wyndham Clark

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 10: Kristoffer Reitan of Norway poses with the trophy after winning the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Getty Images

Nos. 51-60

51. Kristoffer Reitan

52. David Puig

53. Justin Thomas

54. Jordan Smith

55. Daniel Berger

56. Joaquin Niemann

57. Bud Cauley

58. Matt McCarty

59. Keith Mitchell

60. Ryan Gerard

Nos. 61-70

61. Justin Rose

62. Jordan Spieth

63. Alex Noren

64. Harry Hall

65. Andrew Putnam

66. Corey Conners

67. Brian Harman

68. John Parry

69. Pierceson Coody

70. Steven Fisk

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS - MAY 10: Stewart Cink looks on after a shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Insperity Invitational 2026 at The Woodlands Golf Club on May 10, 2026 in The Woodlands, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images) Getty Images

Nos. 71-80

71. Rasmus Højgaard

72. Sam Stevens

73. Michael Kim

74. Stewart Cink

75. Michael Brennan

76. Matt Wallace

77. Denny McCarthy

78. Angel Ayora

79. Stephan Jaeger

80. Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Nos. 81-90

81. Max McGreevy

82. Chris Kirk

83. Haotong Li

84. Dustin Johnson

85. William Mouw

86. Aaron Rai

87. Ricky Castillo

88. Emiliano Grillo

89. Austin Smotherman

90. Patrick Rodgers

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 10: Brandt Snedeker of the United States poses with the winner’s trophy after winning the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images) Getty Images

Nos. 91-100

91. Andrew Novak

92. Adrien Saddier

93. Sami Valimaki

94. Max Homa

95. Sungjae Im

96. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

97. Brandt Snedeker

98. Billy Horschel

99. J.T. Poston

100. Jayden Schaper

Nos. 101-110

101. Rico Hoey

102. Lucas Glover

103. Taylor Pendrith

104. Daniel Brown

105. Matti Schmid

106. Bernd Wiesberger

107. Max Greyserman

108. Marco Penge

109. Aldrich Potgieter

110. David Lipsky

BELEK, TURKEY - MAY 01: Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland react following his second shot on the 13th hole on day two of the Turkish Airlines Open 2026 at National Golf Club on May 01, 2026 in Belek, Turkey. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) Getty Images

Nos. 111-120

111. Johnny Keefer

112. Mikael Lindberg

113. Chandler Blanchet

114. Jhonattan Vegas

115. Joe Highsmith

116. Garrick Higgo

117. Nico Echavarria

118. Adam Schenk

119. Tom McKibbin

120. Cameron Smith

Nos. 121-130

121. Ian Holt

122. Kota Kaneko

123. Brian Campbell

124. Davis Riley

125. Elvis Smylie

126. Andy Sullivan

127. Travis Smyth

128. Martin Kaymer

129. Kazuki Higa

130. Jordan Gumberg

Nos. 131-140

131. Pádraig Harrington

132. Luke Donald

133. Jimmy Walker

134. Jason Dufner

135. Shaun Micheel

136. Y.E. Yang

137. Tyler Collet

138. Braden Shattuck

139. Ben Kern

140. Jesse Droemer

Nos. 141-156

141. Zach Haynes

142. Michael Block

143. Jared Jones

144. Ryan Lenahan

145. Ben Polland

146. Michael Katrude

147. Garrett Sapp

148. Ryan Vermeer

149. Mark Geddes

150. Timothy Wiseman

151. Austin Hurt

152. Paul McClure

153. Derek Berg

154. Bryce Fisher

155. Chris Gabriele

156. Francisco Bide