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RBC Heritage 2026: Final round tee times, pairings and how to watch

  • By
  • Marisa Marcellino,
  • By
  • Marisa Marcellino
  
Published April 18, 2026 07:45 PM

Matt Fitzpatrick leads by three strokes going into Sunday’s final round at the RBC Heritage tournament and he’s in hot pursuit of his second victory in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Fitzpatrick won back in 2023 in a thrilling playoff defeat of Jordan Spieth. However, Scottie Scheffler is doing everything in his power to make sure the current leader doesn’t secure his second win at the Harbour Town Lighthouse.

The world No. 1 shot 7-under 64 on Saturday to put himself within striking distance of Fitzpatrick. The two will be paired together in what’s expected to be an exciting final round.

How to watch final round of RBC Heritage (ET):

RBC Heritage final-round tee times:

TimePlayers

6:55 AM

EDT

Taylor Pendrith

Tony Finau

7:04 AM

EDT

Billy Horschel

Justin Thomas

7:13 AM

EDT

Jhonattan Vegas

Austin Smotherman

7:22 AM

EDT

Max Homa

Jake Knapp

7:31 AM

EDT

Ricky Castillo

Brian Campbell

7:40 AM

EDT

Jason Day

Michael Kim

7:49 AM

EDT

Marco Penge

Denny McCarthy

7:58 AM

EDT

William Mouw

Garrick Higgo

8:07 AM

EDT

Michael Thorbjornsen

Nico Echavarria

8:16 AM

EDT

J.T. Poston

Tommy Fleetwood

8:30 AM

EDT

Harry Hall

Alex Noren

8:40 AM

EDT

Nicolai Højgaard

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

8:50 AM

EDT

Chris Gotterup

Tom Hoge

9:00 AM

EDT

Ryo Hisatsune

David Lipsky

9:10 AM

EDT

Corey Conners

Ryan Gerard

9:20 AM

EDT

Johnny Keefer

Nick Taylor

9:30 AM

EDT

Matt Wallace

Jordan Smith

9:45 AM

EDT

Ben Griffin

Adam Schenk

9:55 AM

EDT

Sungjae Im

Sahith Theegala

10:05 AM

EDT

Daniel Berger

Andrew Putnam

10:15 AM

EDT

Jordan Spieth

Maverick McNealy

10:25 AM

EDT

Sam Stevens

Karl Vilips

10:35 AM

EDT

Keegan Bradley

Min Woo Lee

10:50 AM

EDT

Wyndham Clark

Michael Brennan

11:00 AM

EDT

J.J. Spaun

Russell Henley

11:10 AM

EDT

Jacob Bridgeman

Shane Lowry

11:20 AM

EDT

Chandler Blanchet

Matt McCarty

11:30 AM

EDT

Akshay Bhatia

Robert MacIntyre

11:40 AM

EDT

Cameron Young

Xander Schauffele

11:55 AM

EDT

Collin Morikawa

Sami Valimaki

12:05 PM

EDT

Lucas Glover

Joe Highsmith

12:15 PM

EDT

Sam Burns

Ryan Fox

12:25 PM

EDT

Steven Fisk

Rickie Fowler

12:35 PM

EDT

Viktor Hovland

Patrick Rodgers

12:45 PM

EDT

Kurt Kitayama

Harris English

1:00 PM

EDT

Bud Cauley

Pierceson Coody

1:10 PM

EDT

Ludvig Åberg

Patrick Cantlay

1:20 PM

EDT

Gary Woodland

Aldrich Potgieter

1:30 PM

EDT

Sepp Straka

Andrew Novak

1:40 PM

EDT

Brian Harman

Si Woo Kim

1:50 PM

EDT

Matt Fitzpatrick

Scottie Scheffler