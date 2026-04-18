RBC Heritage 2026: Final round tee times, pairings and how to watch
Matt Fitzpatrick leads by three strokes going into Sunday’s final round at the RBC Heritage tournament and he’s in hot pursuit of his second victory in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
Fitzpatrick won back in 2023 in a thrilling playoff defeat of Jordan Spieth. However, Scottie Scheffler is doing everything in his power to make sure the current leader doesn’t secure his second win at the Harbour Town Lighthouse.
The world No. 1 shot 7-under 64 on Saturday to put himself within striking distance of Fitzpatrick. The two will be paired together in what’s expected to be an exciting final round.
How to watch final round of RBC Heritage (ET):
- Noon-1PM: Golf Central Pregame
- 1-3PM: RBC Heritage, Final Round
- 3-7PM: RBC Heritage, Final Round (CBS)
- 9-10PM: Golf Central Postgame
RBC Heritage final-round tee times:
|Time
|Players
6:55 AM
EDT
Taylor Pendrith
Tony Finau
7:04 AM
EDT
Billy Horschel
Justin Thomas
7:13 AM
EDT
Jhonattan Vegas
Austin Smotherman
7:22 AM
EDT
Max Homa
Jake Knapp
7:31 AM
EDT
Ricky Castillo
Brian Campbell
7:40 AM
EDT
Jason Day
Michael Kim
7:49 AM
EDT
Marco Penge
Denny McCarthy
7:58 AM
EDT
William Mouw
Garrick Higgo
8:07 AM
EDT
Michael Thorbjornsen
Nico Echavarria
8:16 AM
EDT
J.T. Poston
Tommy Fleetwood
8:30 AM
EDT
Harry Hall
Alex Noren
8:40 AM
EDT
Nicolai Højgaard
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
8:50 AM
EDT
Chris Gotterup
Tom Hoge
9:00 AM
EDT
Ryo Hisatsune
David Lipsky
9:10 AM
EDT
Corey Conners
Ryan Gerard
9:20 AM
EDT
Johnny Keefer
Nick Taylor
9:30 AM
EDT
Matt Wallace
Jordan Smith
9:45 AM
EDT
Ben Griffin
Adam Schenk
9:55 AM
EDT
Sungjae Im
Sahith Theegala
10:05 AM
EDT
Daniel Berger
Andrew Putnam
10:15 AM
EDT
Jordan Spieth
Maverick McNealy
10:25 AM
EDT
Sam Stevens
Karl Vilips
10:35 AM
EDT
Keegan Bradley
Min Woo Lee
10:50 AM
EDT
Wyndham Clark
Michael Brennan
11:00 AM
EDT
J.J. Spaun
Russell Henley
11:10 AM
EDT
Jacob Bridgeman
Shane Lowry
11:20 AM
EDT
Chandler Blanchet
Matt McCarty
11:30 AM
EDT
Akshay Bhatia
Robert MacIntyre
11:40 AM
EDT
Cameron Young
Xander Schauffele
11:55 AM
EDT
Collin Morikawa
Sami Valimaki
12:05 PM
EDT
Lucas Glover
Joe Highsmith
12:15 PM
EDT
Sam Burns
Ryan Fox
12:25 PM
EDT
Steven Fisk
Rickie Fowler
12:35 PM
EDT
Viktor Hovland
Patrick Rodgers
12:45 PM
EDT
Kurt Kitayama
Harris English
1:00 PM
EDT
Bud Cauley
Pierceson Coody
1:10 PM
EDT
Ludvig Åberg
Patrick Cantlay
1:20 PM
EDT
Gary Woodland
Aldrich Potgieter
1:30 PM
EDT
Sepp Straka
Andrew Novak
1:40 PM
EDT
Brian Harman
Si Woo Kim
1:50 PM
EDT
Matt Fitzpatrick
Scottie Scheffler