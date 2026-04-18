RBC Heritage 2026: Final round tee times, pairings and how to watch

Matt Fitzpatrick leads by three strokes going into Sunday’s final round at the RBC Heritage tournament and he’s in hot pursuit of his second victory in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Fitzpatrick won back in 2023 in a thrilling playoff defeat of Jordan Spieth. However, Scottie Scheffler is doing everything in his power to make sure the current leader doesn’t secure his second win at the Harbour Town Lighthouse.

The world No. 1 shot 7-under 64 on Saturday to put himself within striking distance of Fitzpatrick. The two will be paired together in what’s expected to be an exciting final round.

How to watch final round of RBC Heritage (ET):

RBC Heritage final-round tee times: