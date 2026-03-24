Scottie Scheffler withdraws ahead of Houston Open for birth of second child

Scottie Scheffler has withdrawn from this week’s Texas Children’s Houston Open – and it’s great news.

Though a reason wasn’t immediately provided by the PGA Tour, Golf Channel has confirmed that the reason was not injury-related but rather the imminent birth of Scheffler’s second child.

While the timing is not ideal for Houston Open organizers, the arrival comes ahead of the Masters, which begins in two weeks. Scheffler, a two-time green jacket winner, was most recently T-22 at The Players two Sundays ago.

Scheffler and his wife, Meredith, welcomed their first child, son Bennett, on May 8, 2024, a few weeks after Scheffler’s second Masters victory and days before the 2024 PGA Championship. He also won the RBC Heritage the week after that Masters and didn’t miss any tournaments he was slated to play.

Matt Kuchar replaces the world No. 1 in the field at Memorial Park, while Justin Lower becomes the new first alternate. Scheffler’s WD is the seventh for the Houston Open since Sunday.