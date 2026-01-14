Sony Open 2026: Odds, favorites as PGA Tour kicks off in Hawaii

Russell Henley opens up the first tournament on the 2026 PGA Tour schedule as a notable favorite fresh off a T-2 in the FedExCup standings.

The 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational winner sits ahead of Hideki Matsuyama and Ben Griffin in betting odds for this week’s Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Hawaii.

Here are the players predicted to win in Honolulu, as well the expected leader after the first 18 holes and who oddsmakers might be sleeping on with the Tour on its Hawaii swing.

Sony Open in Hawaii odds (as of Wednesday morning, courtesy DraftKings):

Russell Henley (+1100)

Hideki Matsuyama (+1700)

Ben Griffin (+1700)

J.J. Spaun (+1800)

Si Woo Kim (+2000)

Robert MacIntyre (+2000)

Collin Morikawa (+2000)

Keegan Bradley (+2000)

Maverick McNealy (+2500)

Corey Conners (+3000)

Off of the top 10 is defending Sony Open champion Nick Taylor, who sits at +4500 to repeat this weekend in Hawaii.

Sony Open first-round leader props and prediction

Despite tournament odds giving Henley some separation at the top spot, there is some intrigue as to who will claim the lead after Thursday’s opening round.

DraftKings has Henley and Matsuyama at +3000 to be first-round leader, respectively, with Bradley, Kim and Griffin next in line.

The best prop play for the first round is Harry Hall +5500 to be the Sony Open leader after the first 18 holes. The odds are significantly better than the +3500 odds Hall has to win the tournament.

Bettering the case for this prop play: Hall is one of the Tour’s most consistent Day 1 players, and shot 64 on Thursday last year at Waialae before finishing T-10 in the tournament.