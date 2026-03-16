Crowd noise? That was ‘child’s play!’ Matt Fitzpatrick throws shade after being booed at The Players

Matt Fitzpatrick has a clear message to those who think the crowds of the 2026 Players Championship were noisy to the point where it impacted his performance on the final few holes at TPC Sawgrass: They need to reassess.

Fitzpatrick, who bogeyed the No. 18 hole and squandered the tournament title to Cameron Young, called playing in front of the fans in Ponte Vedra Beach “child’s play” when compared to what he faced at Bethpage Black for the 2025 Ryder Cup.

“If they think that that was anything, then they need to reassess,” Fitzpatrick told reporters after completing his 4-under 68. “Get yourself up to New York.”

There was no question who the folks at TPC Sawgrass wanted to see win on Sunday. Young was a member of the U.S. team at Bethpage that was humbled by Fitzpatrick’s European team.

Boos rained down before Fitzpatrick hit shots, while “Team USA!” chants showered Young.

How it actually impacted Fitzpatrick remains a question. He birdied three of his first four holes, and carried a stroke lead entering the 17th hole at Sawgrass.

Young played 17 as good as anyone had this entire week, resulting in a birdie and an even scoreboard entering the final hole.

PGA Tour highlights 2026: The Players Championship, final round Check out highlights from the final round of The Players Championship. There was lots of movement on the leaderboard on Sunday, which led to a thrilling finish at TPC Sawgrass.

“I felt like I hit a good shot, maybe pushed it slightly. Both felt that the wind was a little bit off the right. Obviously I know Cam hits a draw. His moved a little bit, as well. Figured mine would do the same. Obviously just gone dead straight,” Fitzpatrick said about the drive on No. 17.

“I think that’s what’s made 17 so difficult over the last few years, and obviously even the last there, with the amount of hospitality now, it makes the wind swirl a little bit,” he added. “Obviously mine has just gone dead straight there and just run through.”

Young par putted right after Fitzpatrick’s miss and settled for bogey much to the crowd’s delight that had gathered on the final hole.

Fitzpatrick said he would expect similar fan support if he was playing an American at a European course.

“That’s how it is ... I knew it was coming,” he said.

“It probably wouldn’t be [the exact same] because we’re a little bit more polite in Europe,” Fitzpatrick. “I would hope it would be of similar intensity in Europe.”

