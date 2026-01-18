Sony Open 2026 prize money: Full payout from $9.1 million purse
Published January 18, 2026 10:10 AM
Highlights: 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 3
Highlights from the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii on a windy Saturday at Waialae Country Club. Watch the best shots form Round 3 of the PGA Tour season opener.
The first PGA Tour champion of the season will be crowned Sunday at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
The winner will collect $1.638 million from the $9.1 million purse. Here’s a look at the full prize-money breakdown at Waialae Country Club (will be updated with individual payouts after play concludes):
- WIN: $1,638,000
- 2: $991,900
- 3: $627,900
- 4: $445,900
- 5: $373,100
- 6: $329,875
- 7: $307,125
- 8: $284,375
- 9: $266,175
- 10: $247,975
- 11: $229,775
- 12: $211,575
- 13: $193,375
- 14: $175,175
- 15: $166,075
- 16: $156,975
- 17: $147,875
- 18: $138,775
- 19: $129,675
- 20: $120,575
- 21: $111,475
- 22: $102,375
- 23: $95,095
- 24: $87,815
- 25: $80,535
- 26: $73,255
- 27: $70,525
- 28: $67,795
- 29: $65,065
- 30: $62,335
- 31: $59,875
- 32: $56,875
- 33: $54,145
- 34: $51,870
- 35: $49,595
- 36: $47,320
- 37: $45,045
- 38: $43,225
- 39: $41,405
- 40: $39,585
- 41: $37,765
- 42: $35,945
- 43: $34,125
- 44: $32,305
- 45: $30,485
- 46: $28,665
- 47: $26,845
- 48: $25,389
- 49: $24,115
- 50: $23,387
- 51: $22,841
- 52: $22,295
- 53: $21,931
- 54: $21,567
- 55: $21,385
- 56: $21,203
- 57: $21,021
- 58: $20,839
- 59: $20,657
- 60: $20,475
- 61: $20,293
- 62: $20,111
- 63: $19,929
- 64: $19,747
- 65: $19,565
- 66: $19,383
- 67: $19,201
- 68: $19,019
- 69: $18,837
- 70: $18,655
- 71: $18,473
- 72: $18,291
- 73: $18,109
- 74: $17,927
- 75: $17,745