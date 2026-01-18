Skip navigation
Sony Open 2026 prize money: Full payout from $9.1 million purse

  
Published January 18, 2026 10:10 AM
The first PGA Tour champion of the season will be crowned Sunday at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

The winner will collect $1.638 million from the $9.1 million purse. Here’s a look at the full prize-money breakdown at Waialae Country Club (will be updated with individual payouts after play concludes):

  • WIN: $1,638,000
  • 2: $991,900
  • 3: $627,900
  • 4: $445,900
  • 5: $373,100
  • 6: $329,875
  • 7: $307,125
  • 8: $284,375
  • 9: $266,175
  • 10: $247,975
  • 11: $229,775
  • 12: $211,575
  • 13: $193,375
  • 14: $175,175
  • 15: $166,075
  • 16: $156,975
  • 17: $147,875
  • 18: $138,775
  • 19: $129,675
  • 20: $120,575
  • 21: $111,475
  • 22: $102,375
  • 23: $95,095
  • 24: $87,815
  • 25: $80,535
  • 26: $73,255
  • 27: $70,525
  • 28: $67,795
  • 29: $65,065
  • 30: $62,335
  • 31: $59,875
  • 32: $56,875
  • 33: $54,145
  • 34: $51,870
  • 35: $49,595
  • 36: $47,320
  • 37: $45,045
  • 38: $43,225
  • 39: $41,405
  • 40: $39,585
  • 41: $37,765
  • 42: $35,945
  • 43: $34,125
  • 44: $32,305
  • 45: $30,485
  • 46: $28,665
  • 47: $26,845
  • 48: $25,389
  • 49: $24,115
  • 50: $23,387
  • 51: $22,841
  • 52: $22,295
  • 53: $21,931
  • 54: $21,567
  • 55: $21,385
  • 56: $21,203
  • 57: $21,021
  • 58: $20,839
  • 59: $20,657
  • 60: $20,475
  • 61: $20,293
  • 62: $20,111
  • 63: $19,929
  • 64: $19,747
  • 65: $19,565
  • 66: $19,383
  • 67: $19,201
  • 68: $19,019
  • 69: $18,837
  • 70: $18,655
  • 71: $18,473
  • 72: $18,291
  • 73: $18,109
  • 74: $17,927
  • 75: $17,745