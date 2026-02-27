Zalatoris withdraws from Cognizant with ankle injury
Will Zalatoris is the latest big name to withdraw from the 2026 Cognizant Classic. Zalatoris, who has had multiple surgeries on his back, is missing this week's tournament with a left ankle injury. He is playing on Tour this year through a major medical exemption which means his starts are limited, Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard reports.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Cognizant Classic, Round 1
Extended highlights from the opening round of the PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic at PGA National, the first of four consecutive events on the Florida swing.
Echavarria gets help from putter, shoots 8-under 63 at Cognizant
Nico Echavarria told Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard that his 2026 season on Tour has been "a lot of highlights and a lot of lowlights." The first round at PGA National is among the former as the 31-year-old Colombian native sits one shot off the lead after firing an 8-under 63 on Thursday.
Ford holes three straight shots from off the green at PGA National
Unfazed by a quadruple bogey on the 17th hole, David Ford rallied with an incredible approach shot for eagle on PGA National's second hole. He followed it up with an equally impressive eagle on 3, completely undoing the four strokes gained from his front nine. And if that wasn't enough, Ford's hole-out par save on 4 gave him three consecutive makes from off the green.
Opening-round wizard: Daniel Berger does it again at PGA National with 4-under 67
Daniel Berger has the best combined opening-round score of any player on Tour at PGA National since 2020. Berger, who shot a 4-under 67 on Thursday, sits comfortably inside the Cognizant Classic's top 10 after 18 holes.
Bear Trap ensnares David Ford who takes drop to escape mud on 17
David Ford's opening round at PGA National went sideways after he found himself caught in the Bear Trap on the 17th hole. Ford finished with a quadruple bogey after a few strokes without a shoe went nowhere. Meanwhile the Golf Channel booth recalled Bill Haas finding bottom of the same hole 15 years prior on his way to winning the 2011 Tour Championship.
Cognizant highs and lows: Woodland buries long birdie putt, Kizzire suffers brutal lip out
Gary Woodland opened his back nine at PGA National with back-to-back birdies thanks to this long putt on 11. A moment later, Patton Kizzire saw his tee shot almost sink in for an ace. The lipout around the cup forced Kizzire to settle for a birdie putt of his own. Both players getting back to even on the first round.
‘Unconscious on the greens': Smotherman on first round success at Cognizant
Austin Smotherman entered the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches fully rested after having the last two weeks off. He put it to good use during Thursday's opening round, making six straight birdies on his way to a 9-under 62.
What does Eugenio Chacarra’s exemption to play in Puerto Rico mean for PGA Tour?
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra will be playing on exemption at next week's Puerto Rico Open. Chacarra, who left the LIV Golf circuit, played college golf at Wake Forest and Oklahoma State.
Reliving top moments from the Golf Channel Games
As the PGA Tour hits the Sunshine State, we look back at some of the best moments from December's Golf Channel Games in South Florida, courtesy The Curetivity Foundation. The Curetivity Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to create hope and cure kids by raising funds and awareness in the fight against childhood cancer.
Clanton happy with weight after bulking up ahead of 2026 season
Luke Clanton talks about the start of the 2026 PGA Tour season, and what he learned during the West Coast swing. Clanton, who finished T-18 at the 2025 Cognizant Classic, said he looks forward to playing in his home state of Florida.