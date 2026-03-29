Texas Children’s Houston Open 2026 prize money: Full payout from $9.9 million purse

The Texas Children’s Houston Open offers a $9.9 million purse with nearly $1.8 million going to the winner.

Gary Woodland leads Nicolai Hojgaard by one shot entering the final round with last year’s champ, Min Woo Lee, and Michael Thorbjornsen tied for third, six back.

Here’s how the prize money will be paid out Sunday at Memorial Park Golf Course (will be updated with individual payouts at the conclusion of play):