Texas Children’s Houston Open 2026 prize money: Full payout from $9.9 million purse
Published March 29, 2026 09:56 AM
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Texas Children's Houston Open, Round 3
Round 3 of the Texas Children's Houston Open showcased incredible play by Gary Woodland, Nicolai Højgaard and Min Woo Lee. Check out some of the best highlights from the day.
The Texas Children’s Houston Open offers a $9.9 million purse with nearly $1.8 million going to the winner.
Gary Woodland leads Nicolai Hojgaard by one shot entering the final round with last year’s champ, Min Woo Lee, and Michael Thorbjornsen tied for third, six back.
Here’s how the prize money will be paid out Sunday at Memorial Park Golf Course (will be updated with individual payouts at the conclusion of play):
- Win: $1,782,000
- 2: $1,079,100
- 3: $683,100
- 4: $485,100
- 5: $405,900
- 6: $358,875
- 7: $334,125
- 8: $309,375
- 9: $289,575
- 10: $269,775
- 11: $249,975
- 12: $230,175
- 13: $210,375
- 14: $190,575
- 15: $180,675
- 16: $170,775
- 17: $160,875
- 18: $150,975
- 19: $141,075
- 20: $131,175
- 21: $121,275
- 22: $111,375
- 23: $103,455
- 24: $95,535
- 25: $87,615
- 26: $79,695
- 27: $76,725
- 28: $73,755
- 29: $70,785
- 30: $67,815
- 31: $64,845
- 32: $61,875
- 33: $58,905
- 34: $56,430
- 35: $53,955
- 36: $51,480
- 37: $49,005
- 38: $47,025
- 39: $45,045
- 40: $43,065
- 41: $41,085
- 42: $39,105
- 43: $37,125
- 44: $35,145
- 45: $33,165
- 46: $31,185
- 47: $29,205
- 48: $27,621
- 49: $26,235
- 50: $25,443
- 51: $24,849
- 52: $24,255
- 53: $23,859
- 54: $23,463
- 55: $23,265
- 56: $23,067
- 57: $22,869
- 58: $22,671
- 59: $22,473
- 60: $22,275
- 61: $22,077
- 62: $21,879
- 63: $21,681
- 64: $21,483
- 65: $21,285