The American Express 2026: Final-round tee times, groupings and how to watch
Following a 54-hole cut, The American Express will come to a conclusion Sunday on the Pete Dye Stadium Course in La Quinta, California.
Si Woo Kim leads the way at 22 under par with 18-year-old Blades Brown and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler one off the pace. They’ll comprise the final threesome at 1:35 p.m. ET.
Golf Channel Coverage
- 3PM: Golf Central Pregame
- 4PM: American Express final round
- 7PM: Golf Central Postgame (after coverage)
Here’s a look at the full tee times and groupings for the final round in the desert:
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|11:23 AM
EST
1
(SC)
Chad Ramey
David Ford
Adrien Saddier
|11:23 AM
EST
10
(SC)
Dylan Wu
Rasmus Højgaard
Max Homa
|11:34 AM
EST
1
(SC)
Jordan Smith
Ryo Hisatsune
Matthieu Pavon
|11:34 AM
EST
10
(SC)
A.J. Ewart
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Seamus Power
|11:45 AM
EST
1
(SC)
Sahith Theegala
Harris English
Min Woo Lee
|11:45 AM
EST
10
(SC)
David Lipsky
Davis Riley
Max Greyserman
|11:56 AM
EST
1
(SC)
Adam Scott
Nick Taylor
Johnny Keefer
|11:56 AM
EST
10
(SC)
S.H. Kim
Gary Woodland
Keith Mitchell
|12:07 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Karl Vilips
Robert MacIntyre
Sam Ryder
|12:07 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Alex Smalley
Max McGreevy
Chandler Phillips
|12:18 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Matt Fitzpatrick
Pierceson Coody
Joel Dahmen
|12:18 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Davis Chatfield
Daniel Berger
|12:29 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Zach Bauchou
Rickie Fowler
Jason Day
|12:29 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Tom Kim
Taylor Moore
John Parry
|12:40 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Ryan Gerard
Sam Burns
Ben Griffin
|12:40 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Denny McCarthy
Harry Hall
Matt Kuchar
|12:51 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Sam Stevens
Haotong Li
Russell Henley
|12:51 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Carson Young
Zach Johnson
Ricky Castillo
|1:02 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Jacob Bridgeman
Austin Smotherman
Patrick Cantlay
|1:02 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Patrick Rodgers
Mac Meissner
Will Zalatoris
|1:13 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Matt McCarty
Andrew Putnam
J.T. Poston
|1:13 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Billy Horschel
Zecheng Dou
|1:24 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Eric Cole
Wyndham Clark
Tom Hoge
|1:24 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Rafael Campos
Michael Brennan
|1:35 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Si Woo Kim
Blades Brown
Scottie Scheffler