The American Express 2026: Final-round tee times, groupings and how to watch

  
Published January 24, 2026 07:50 PM
'That was a lot of fun': Blades on strong Round 3 finish
January 24, 2026 06:33 PM
Blades Brown has made the cut at the 2026 American Express and is set to play his eighth consecutive day of professional golf on Sunday. The 18-year-old's successful final three holes helped vault him up the leaderboard and left him in contention to be the second-youngest winner in PGA Tour history.

Following a 54-hole cut, The American Express will come to a conclusion Sunday on the Pete Dye Stadium Course in La Quinta, California.

Si Woo Kim leads the way at 22 under par with 18-year-old Blades Brown and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler one off the pace. They’ll comprise the final threesome at 1:35 p.m. ET.

Golf Channel Coverage

Here’s a look at the full tee times and groupings for the final round in the desert:

Time
TeePlayers
11:23 AM
EST

1

(SC)

Chad Ramey

David Ford

Adrien Saddier

11:23 AM
EST

10

(SC)

Dylan Wu

Rasmus Højgaard

Max Homa

11:34 AM
EST

1

(SC)

Jordan Smith

Ryo Hisatsune

Matthieu Pavon

11:34 AM
EST

10

(SC)

A.J. Ewart

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Seamus Power

11:45 AM
EST

1

(SC)

Sahith Theegala

Harris English

Min Woo Lee

11:45 AM
EST

10

(SC)

David Lipsky

Davis Riley

Max Greyserman

11:56 AM
EST

1

(SC)

Adam Scott

Nick Taylor

Johnny Keefer

11:56 AM
EST

10

(SC)

S.H. Kim

Gary Woodland

Keith Mitchell

12:07 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Karl Vilips

Robert MacIntyre

Sam Ryder

12:07 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Alex Smalley

Max McGreevy

Chandler Phillips

12:18 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Matt Fitzpatrick

Pierceson Coody

Joel Dahmen

12:18 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Davis Chatfield

Daniel Berger

12:29 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Zach Bauchou

Rickie Fowler

Jason Day

12:29 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Tom Kim

Taylor Moore

John Parry

12:40 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Ryan Gerard

Sam Burns

Ben Griffin

12:40 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Denny McCarthy

Harry Hall

Matt Kuchar

12:51 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Sam Stevens

Haotong Li

Russell Henley

12:51 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Carson Young

Zach Johnson

Ricky Castillo

1:02 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Jacob Bridgeman

Austin Smotherman

Patrick Cantlay

1:02 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Patrick Rodgers

Mac Meissner

Will Zalatoris

1:13 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Matt McCarty

Andrew Putnam

J.T. Poston

1:13 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Billy Horschel

Zecheng Dou

1:24 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Eric Cole

Wyndham Clark

Tom Hoge

1:24 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Rafael Campos

Michael Brennan

1:35 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Si Woo Kim

Blades Brown

Scottie Scheffler