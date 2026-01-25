The American Express 2026: Final-round tee times, groupings and how to watch

Following a 54-hole cut, The American Express will come to a conclusion Sunday on the Pete Dye Stadium Course in La Quinta, California.

Si Woo Kim leads the way at 22 under par with 18-year-old Blades Brown and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler one off the pace. They’ll comprise the final threesome at 1:35 p.m. ET.

Golf Channel Coverage

Here’s a look at the full tee times and groupings for the final round in the desert: