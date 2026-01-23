Blades Brown sets AmEx tournament course record with historic 60

Blades Brown had PGA Tour history on the line Friday at the American Express.

A missed putt on the ninth hole left Brown with a 12-under for Round 2 — good enough for the Nicklaus Tournament Course record but a stroke off what would have made him the youngest player to shoot a 59.

“The putt didn’t drop on hole number nine but it’s the lowest round on the PGA Tour for me, and lots and lots of positives,” the 18-year-old told Golf Channel after recording 60.

Brown was asked if he felt any pressure during the final three holes of the round.

“Absolutely, of course, I did,” he admitted. “Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to get the job done this time but I am so stoked to have shot 60 on the PGA Tour.”

Brown sits tied atop the leaderboard at 17-under through two rounds with the top-ranked player in the world, Scottie Scheffler.

“Scottie is an unbelievable player, and have my name next to his name on the leaderboard means a lot,” he said. “We’re only halfway there, and there’s a lot of golf to go so just going to focus on executing the shots I can and see what happens.”

The breakout round for Brown came after he finished 5-under par at La Quinta Country Club a day earlier, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Brown’s week.

Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history A look at the times players have shot 59 or lower on the PGA Tour.

It started when he posted a 68 on Sunday at the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club on the Korn Ferry Tour. Brown made the cut for that tournament with a 74 on Monday, which meant playing two more days in the Caribbean.

He finished tied for 17th at The Abaco Club Wednesday, using a private jet coupon he won at Myrtle Beach two years ago to ensure he was teeing off on time Thursday at La Quinta.

“I’m going to get some food and then I’m going to take a nap and get some food,” Brown said after Round 2 on Friday.

If Blades Brown makes the cut Saturday at The American Express, he’s believed to be the first player, at least in modern history, to play eight competitive rounds between the PGA and Korn Ferry tours in as many days.



However, I was mistaken in thinking that no other player has… pic.twitter.com/S6jM9D44NB — Brentley Romine (@BrentleyGC) January 23, 2026

Brown, a Tennessee native who joined the PGA Tour right out of high school, broke Bobby Jones’ 103-year-old record as the youngest medalist at stroke play in U.S. Amateur history when he was just 16.

Saturday will mark his seventh round of golf in as many day as the American Express does not have a cut until after Round 3 play.

The American Express 2026: Third-round tee times, pairings and how to watch Tee times, pairings and how to watch Round 3 of The American Express, across all three course in La Quinta, California.

If (when) he makes it to Sunday, Brown will have played eight straight tournament rounds.

That will make him the first player, at least in modern history, to play eight competitive rounds between the PGA and Korn Ferry tours in as many days.

TJ Vogel, who made a similar trip from Korn Ferry Tour to The American Express during the same week, wound up getting cut after Round 3 play in 2022. That trip to California came on a commercial flight.