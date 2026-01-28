PGA Tour expands Torrey Pines field to accommodate Brooks Koepka’s return

SAN DIEGO — Brooks Koepka is poised to return from LIV Golf to the PGA Tour this week with wide support from those Tour members he left behind. That support is at least partially due to the nuanced policy that opened the door for Koepka and three other LIV players to return to the Tour.

Under the circuit’s Returning Member Program, Koepka — along with Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Cam Smith — have a narrow window to return to the circuit (the deadline is Feb. 2) but they aren’t eligible for the signature events, a FedExCup playoff bonus or player equity this year. The program also called for expanded fields in events that Koepka plays to alleviate potential conflict.

Not only is Koepka not taking a spot from anyone at events he plays, his presence adds spots to the field with two players already enjoying the benefits of the program.

“Being on the [Player Advisory Council] two years ago there was talk about letting a certain number of [LIV] guys back in. They wanted Brooks, obviously Jon Rahm, I get it, this is a business,” Lanto Griffin said. “Now we got to the point where Brooks wanted to come back and, I wasn’t on the PAC last year, so I had no idea this was a rule.”

Griffin was playing a practice round on Sunday at Mission Viejo Country Club, the site of Monday’s open qualifier for the Farmers Insurance Open, when Harry Higgs told him about the field additions.

At the time, Griffin was the fifth alternate for the Farmers Insurance Open and figured he had a “5 percent chance of getting in” if he didn’t Monday qualify. But the field adjustment dramatically improved that number.

On Monday morning, Griffin texted a Tour official and he was informed that if Koepka was signed up to play Torrey Pines at noon the field would expand to accommodate an extra threesome. Griffin also texted Ricky Elliott, Koepka’s caddie, to confirm the five-time major champion was playing, which essentially allowed Griffin to skip the Monday qualifier and focus on this week’s event.

“This is my favorite golf tournament, favorite course, I love it and I’ve played well here so I was pretty bummed when I played awful in the fall and I knew it would be close [to getting into the Farmers Insurance Open],” he said. “To the Tour’s credit, they could have just added one guy [Koepka] but I think it’s a good move for the players and the fans who might have an issue with him coming back. I don’t have any issue with him, I’ve always been a Brooks fan.”

Griffin, who has played the San Diego-area event seven times and missed just a single cut at Torrey Pines, and Jackson Suber were both added to the field at Torrey Pines when Koepka committed.

Perhaps even more interesting was the revelation that the Tour, at least via the PAC, began formulating a policy that would allow certain LIV players back as early as the summer of 2024.

“How do we get the guys we need back without letting everybody back. This [program] has been in the works,” Griffin said. “Early in the year the idea was we didn’t want any of them back, [but] the conversation had started to change to, maybe we’ll take some of them [LIV players] back.”