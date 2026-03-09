Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

The Players Championship 2026: First round tee times, groupings, and how to watch

  
Published March 9, 2026 04:05 PM
Scheffler double bogeys on 14 after losing ball in tree
March 8, 2026 05:00 PM
A palm tree in the bunker of Bay Hill Club's par-3 14th hole disrupted Scottie Scheffler's back nine Sunday. The world No. 1-ranked player lost the ball in the tree off his tee shot, which he had to re-attempt before ending up with double bogey and settling for a 1-over 73 during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

TPC Sawgrass is an unrelenting course. Trying to conquer it for a third time is world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who has struggled in his first 18 holes at several tournaments this year.

Eyes will be on Scheffler and his marquee grouping. Will he be off the tee early or late? He’s said to favor getting to work as soon as he can. Let’s see where his path begins as well as when the other 122 players in the The Players Championship field are set to tee off Thursday.

Oh, and how you can see all the action live from Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

How to watch 2026 Players Championship first round

Thursday, March 12, is an all-day golf lineup on Golf Channel:

Bhatia-brooks-finau-split
The Players Championship 2026: Round 2 tee times, groupings, and how to watch
Akshay Bhatia is coming off a win at Bay Hill but will have to wait until late Friday to get his second round started at the 2026 Players Championship?

2026 Players Championship first-round tee times

Time
TeePlayers
7:40 AM
EDT		1

Mark Hubbard

Thorbjørn Olesen

Mac Meissner

7:40 AM
EDT		10

Mackenzie Hughes

Eric Cole

Rico Hoey

7:52 AM
EDT		1

Bud Cauley

Vince Whaley

Chandler Phillips

7:52 AM
EDT		10

Max Homa

Daniel Berger

Michael Thorbjornsen

8:04 AM
EDT		1

Emiliano Grillo

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Max Greyserman

8:04 AM
EDT		10

Rasmus Højgaard

Danny Walker

Kristoffer Reitan

8:16 AM
EDT		1

Kevin Yu

Cam Davis

Gary Woodland

8:16 AM
EDT		10

Jhonattan Vegas

Taylor Pendrith

Alex Noren

8:28 AM
EDT		1

Ricky Castillo

Ryan Gerard

Patrick Cantlay

8:28 AM
EDT		10

Akshay Bhatia

Brooks Koepka

Tony Finau

8:40 AM
EDT		1

Adam Schenk

Garrick Higgo

Matt McCarty

8:40 AM
EDT		10

Collin Morikawa

Ludvig Åberg

Si Woo Kim

8:52 AM
EDT		1

Brian Harman

Maverick McNealy

Davis Riley

8:52 AM
EDT		10

Scottie Scheffler

Tommy Fleetwood

Justin Thomas

9:04 AM
EDT		1

Sami Valimaki

Lucas Glover

Matt Fitzpatrick

9:04 AM
EDT		10

Viktor Hovland

Russell Henley

Robert MacIntyre

9:16 AM
EDT		1

Michael Brennan

Harris English

J.T. Poston

9:16 AM
EDT		10

Aldrich Potgieter

Jake Knapp

Sungjae Im

9:28 AM
EDT		1

Haotong Li

Zecheng Dou

Jordan Smith

9:28 AM
EDT		10

Patton Kizzire

Seamus Power

Johnny Keefer

12:30 PM
EDT		1

Lee Hodges

Andrew Putnam

Sam Stevens

12:30 PM
EDT		10

Tom Hoge

Denny McCarthy

Nicolai Højgaard

12:42 PM
EDT		1

Erik van Rooyen

Keith Mitchell

Michael Kim

12:42 PM
EDT		10

Patrick Rodgers

Kevin Roy

Marco Penge

12:54 PM
EDT		1

Taylor Moore

Joel Dahmen

Ryo Hisatsune

12:54 PM
EDT		10

Chad Ramey

Alex Smalley

Pierceson Coody

1:06 PM
EDT		1

Jacob Bridgeman

Ben Griffin

Adam Scott

1:06 PM
EDT		10

Kurt Kitayama

Harry Hall

Stephan Jaeger

1:18 PM
EDT		1

J.J. Spaun

Sepp Straka

Shane Lowry

1:18 PM
EDT		10

Keegan Bradley

Ryan Fox

Chris Kirk

1:30 PM
EDT		1

Sahith Theegala

Rickie Fowler

Jordan Spieth

1:30 PM
EDT		10

Andrew Novak

Nick Taylor

Wyndham Clark

1:42 PM
EDT		1

Xander Schauffele

Rory McIlroy

Hideki Matsuyama

1:42 PM
EDT		10

Steven Fisk

William Mouw

Joe Highsmith

1:54 PM
EDT		1

Chris Gotterup

Justin Rose

Min Woo Lee

1:54 PM
EDT		10

Cameron Young

Davis Thompson

Sam Burns

2:06 PM
EDT		1

Brian Campbell

Karl Vilips

Aaron Rai

2:06 PM
EDT		10

Nico Echavarria

Jason Day

Corey Conners

2:18 PM
EDT		1

Matti Schmid

Max McGreevy

Takumi Kanaya

2:18 PM
EDT		10

Matthieu Pavon

S.H. Kim

Austin Smotherman

2:30 PM
EDT		1

Zach Bauchou

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

A.J. Ewart