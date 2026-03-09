The Players Championship 2026: First round tee times, groupings, and how to watch
TPC Sawgrass is an unrelenting course. Trying to conquer it for a third time is world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who has struggled in his first 18 holes at several tournaments this year.
Eyes will be on Scheffler and his marquee grouping. Will he be off the tee early or late? He’s said to favor getting to work as soon as he can. Let’s see where his path begins as well as when the other 122 players in the The Players Championship field are set to tee off Thursday.
Oh, and how you can see all the action live from Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
How to watch 2026 Players Championship first round
Thursday, March 12, is an all-day golf lineup on Golf Channel:
- 10AM-1PM: Live From The Players
- 1-7PM: Round 1 (Golf Channel)
- 7-9PM: Live From The Players
2026 Players Championship first-round tee times
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|7:40 AM
EDT
|1
Mark Hubbard
Thorbjørn Olesen
Mac Meissner
|7:40 AM
EDT
|10
Mackenzie Hughes
Eric Cole
Rico Hoey
|7:52 AM
EDT
|1
Bud Cauley
Vince Whaley
Chandler Phillips
|7:52 AM
EDT
|10
Max Homa
Daniel Berger
Michael Thorbjornsen
|8:04 AM
EDT
|1
Emiliano Grillo
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Max Greyserman
|8:04 AM
EDT
|10
Rasmus Højgaard
Danny Walker
Kristoffer Reitan
|8:16 AM
EDT
|1
Kevin Yu
Cam Davis
Gary Woodland
|8:16 AM
EDT
|10
Jhonattan Vegas
Taylor Pendrith
Alex Noren
|8:28 AM
EDT
|1
Ricky Castillo
Ryan Gerard
Patrick Cantlay
|8:28 AM
EDT
|10
Akshay Bhatia
Brooks Koepka
Tony Finau
|8:40 AM
EDT
|1
Adam Schenk
Garrick Higgo
Matt McCarty
|8:40 AM
EDT
|10
Collin Morikawa
Ludvig Åberg
Si Woo Kim
|8:52 AM
EDT
|1
Brian Harman
Maverick McNealy
Davis Riley
|8:52 AM
EDT
|10
Scottie Scheffler
Tommy Fleetwood
Justin Thomas
|9:04 AM
EDT
|1
Sami Valimaki
Lucas Glover
Matt Fitzpatrick
|9:04 AM
EDT
|10
Viktor Hovland
Russell Henley
Robert MacIntyre
|9:16 AM
EDT
|1
Michael Brennan
Harris English
J.T. Poston
|9:16 AM
EDT
|10
Aldrich Potgieter
Jake Knapp
Sungjae Im
|9:28 AM
EDT
|1
Haotong Li
Zecheng Dou
Jordan Smith
|9:28 AM
EDT
|10
Patton Kizzire
Seamus Power
Johnny Keefer
|12:30 PM
EDT
|1
Lee Hodges
Andrew Putnam
Sam Stevens
|12:30 PM
EDT
|10
Tom Hoge
Denny McCarthy
Nicolai Højgaard
|12:42 PM
EDT
|1
Erik van Rooyen
Keith Mitchell
Michael Kim
|12:42 PM
EDT
|10
Patrick Rodgers
Kevin Roy
Marco Penge
|12:54 PM
EDT
|1
Taylor Moore
Joel Dahmen
Ryo Hisatsune
|12:54 PM
EDT
|10
Chad Ramey
Alex Smalley
Pierceson Coody
|1:06 PM
EDT
|1
Jacob Bridgeman
Ben Griffin
Adam Scott
|1:06 PM
EDT
|10
Kurt Kitayama
Harry Hall
Stephan Jaeger
|1:18 PM
EDT
|1
J.J. Spaun
Sepp Straka
Shane Lowry
|1:18 PM
EDT
|10
Keegan Bradley
Ryan Fox
Chris Kirk
|1:30 PM
EDT
|1
Sahith Theegala
Rickie Fowler
Jordan Spieth
|1:30 PM
EDT
|10
Andrew Novak
Nick Taylor
Wyndham Clark
|1:42 PM
EDT
|1
Xander Schauffele
Rory McIlroy
Hideki Matsuyama
|1:42 PM
EDT
|10
Steven Fisk
William Mouw
Joe Highsmith
|1:54 PM
EDT
|1
Chris Gotterup
Justin Rose
Min Woo Lee
|1:54 PM
EDT
|10
Cameron Young
Davis Thompson
Sam Burns
|2:06 PM
EDT
|1
Brian Campbell
Karl Vilips
Aaron Rai
|2:06 PM
EDT
|10
Nico Echavarria
Jason Day
Corey Conners
|2:18 PM
EDT
|1
Matti Schmid
Max McGreevy
Takumi Kanaya
|2:18 PM
EDT
|10
Matthieu Pavon
S.H. Kim
Austin Smotherman
|2:30 PM
EDT
|1
Zach Bauchou
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
A.J. Ewart