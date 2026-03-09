Rory McIlroy’s back being ‘stubborn,’ could prevent practice round at Players

Rory McIlroy’s back is being “stubborn” and might prevent him from playing a practice round ahead of his Players Championship title defense.

McIlroy texted Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis during Monday’s early “Live From The Players,” which Lewis read on-air as follows:

“The back is being a bit more stubborn than we thought, so I’m staying at home today and tomorrow to continue treatment in South Florida with the hope to travel to Ponte Vedra on Wednesday at some point.”

McIlroy withdrew ahead of Saturday’s third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, telling Lewis that he “tweaked” his lower back when exercising prior to his practice session.

The world No. 2 won The Players a year ago, defeating J.J. Spaun in a Monday playoff. He also won the championship in 2019. McIlroy is scheduled for a press conference Wednesday at 7:45 a.m. ET, with his first-round tee time slated for Thursday at 1:42 p.m.