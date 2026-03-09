Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rory McIlroy’s back being ‘stubborn,’ could prevent practice round at Players

  
Published March 9, 2026 03:34 PM
McIlroy won't return to TPC Sawgrass until at least Wednesday: Report
March 9, 2026 03:54 PM
Golf Channel's Todd Lewis got an update from Rory McIlroy on the set of Live from The Players Championship. The world's No. 2-ranked player told Lewis his back was still giving him trouble and that he would take Monday and Tuesday to rehab it at home. McIlroy withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Saturday before his third round.

Rory McIlroy’s back is being “stubborn” and might prevent him from playing a practice round ahead of his Players Championship title defense.

McIlroy texted Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis during Monday’s early “Live From The Players,” which Lewis read on-air as follows:

“The back is being a bit more stubborn than we thought, so I’m staying at home today and tomorrow to continue treatment in South Florida with the hope to travel to Ponte Vedra on Wednesday at some point.”

McIlroy withdrew ahead of Saturday’s third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, telling Lewis that he “tweaked” his lower back when exercising prior to his practice session.

The world No. 2 won The Players a year ago, defeating J.J. Spaun in a Monday playoff. He also won the championship in 2019. McIlroy is scheduled for a press conference Wednesday at 7:45 a.m. ET, with his first-round tee time slated for Thursday at 1:42 p.m.