TPC Sawgrass’ 17th: Brooks Koepka has worst record in field; where does everyone else rank?

  
Published March 10, 2026 01:57 PM

Brooks Koepka has a simple explanation for why he’s struggled at TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course.

“The 17th hole,” said Koepka, who has missed two cuts and never cracked the top 10 in six career starts at The Players. “I don’t know if there’s stats on it, but I guarantee there are.”

Yes, Brooks, there are – and they aren’t pretty.

Koepka has played the par-3 17th hole 20 times in his career. He’s averaged bogey, with two birdies, two bogeys, three double bogeys, two triple bogeys and a pair of 7’s.

He’s also deposited 10 total balls into the water.

“I’ve played good rounds here; that’s just kind of the one bugaboo that always gets me,” Koepka added. “The 17th hole has got my number.”

No. 17 has historically played as the eighth-hardest hole on the golf course (3.12). The easiest it’s played is 2.9 in 1987, while the highest average it’s yielded is 3.39 in 2007. Fourteen aces have been recorded on the hole, and since 2003, there have been 1,068 water balls.

In the 2026 Players field, there are 67 players in the field who have played No. 17 at least 10 times. Koepka (4.0) ranks as the worst – and by a considerable margin, nearly a half-shot worse than the next player, Tony Finau (3.54) – while Kurt Kitayama is the best (2.7).

Mark Hubbard and Ryan Fox have never bogeyed the hole in a combined 24 trips. Andrew Putnam, meanwhile, has zero birdies in 14 attempts.

Here is a look at the career scoring averages on No. 17 for those 67 players:

﻿PLAYER TIMES PLAYED AVG HIGH LOW
Kurt Kitayama 10 2.7 4 2 (4x)
Mark Hubbard 14 2.79 3 (11x) 2 (3x)
Ryan Fox 10 2.8 3 (9x) 1
Rickie Fowler 43 2.81 5 2 (14x)
Joel Dahmen 22 2.86 4 (3x) 2 (6x)
Chris Kirk 47 2.89 5 2 (9x)
Alex Smalley 10 2.9 5 1
Davis Thompson 10 2.9 4 2 (2x)
Stephan Jaeger 12 2.92 4 2 (2x)
Adam Scott 82 2.93 5 (6x) 2 (22x)
Cameron Young 14 2.93 5 2 (4x)
Seamus Power 16 2.94 5 2 (5x)
Corey Conners 22 2.95 4 (3x) 2 (4x)
Rory McIlroy 48 2.96 6 2 (11x)
Denny McCarthy 24 2.96 4 (2x) 2 (3x)
Tom Hoge 27 2.96 5 2 (6x)
Shane Lowry 34 2.97 5 (2x) 1
Russell Henley 36 3 5 (3x) 2 (9x)
Jordan Spieth 32 3 5 (2x) 2 (6x)
Harris English 30 3 5 2 (6x)
Nick Taylor 25 3 7 2 (5x)
Collin Morikawa 18 3 5 2 (5x)
Sepp Straka 18 3 7 2 (4x)
Sahith Theegala 14 3 5 2 (3x)
Min Woo Lee 12 3 4 (3x) 2 (3x)
Lee Hodges 10 3 4 (2x) 2 (2x)
Emiliano Grillo 28 3.04 7 2 (8x)
Si Woo Kim 33 3.06 5 (3x) 2 (9x)
J.J. Spaun 15 3.07 5 2 (3x)
Bud Cauley 14 3.07 5 2 (3x)
Cam Davis 12 3.08 5 2 (3x)
Adam Schenk 12 3.08 4 (2x) 2
Gary Woodland 37 3.08 5 (4x) 2 (9x)
Lucas Glover 47 3.09 6 2 (13x)
Keith Mitchell 23 3.09 4 (4x) 2 (2x)
Jason Day 44 3.11 5 (3x) 2 (6x)
Keegan Bradley 46 3.13 6 2 (7x)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 14 3.14 4 (4x) 2 (2x)
Hideki Matsuyama 34 3.15 8 2 (4x)
Patton Kizzire 25 3.16 5 (4x) 2 (4x)
Scottie Scheffler 18 3.17 5 2 (2x)
Alex Noren 22 3.18 5 2 (3x)
Xander Schauffele 22 3.18 5 2
Brian Harman 44 3.18 5 (5x) 2 (6x)
Maverick McNealy 16 3.19 8 2 (2x)
Viktor Hovland 16 3.19 5 (2x) 2 (2x)
Max Homa 16 3.19 5 (2x) 2 (3x)
Daniel Berger 30 3.2 6 2 (5x)
J.T. Poston 20 3.2 5 2
Taylor Moore 14 3.21 5 2 (2x)
Tommy Fleetwood 30 3.23 6 2 (5x)
Wyndham Clark 13 3.23 7 2 (4x)
Justin Thomas 37 3.24 6 2 (6x)
Sam Burns 16 3.25 5 (2x) 2 (2x)
Jhonattan Vegas 36 3.25 7 2 (4x)
Justin Rose 62 3.26 7 (2x) 2 (13x)
Taylor Pendrith 14 3.29 5 2 (2x)
Matt Fitzpatrick 26 3.31 6 (2x) 2 (5x)
Sungjae Im 22 3.32 7 2 (4x)
Patrick Cantlay 26 3.35 6 2 (3x)
Andrew Putnam 14 3.36 6 3 (11x)
Mackenzie Hughes 20 3.4 6 2
Michael Kim 12 3.42 5 (2x) 2
Aaron Rai 12 3.5 6 (2x) 1
Patrick Rodgers 21 3.52 6 2
Tony Finau 26 3.54 7 2 (3x)
Brooks Koepka 20 4 7 (2x) 2 (2x)