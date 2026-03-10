TPC Sawgrass’ 17th: Brooks Koepka has worst record in field; where does everyone else rank?

Brooks Koepka has a simple explanation for why he’s struggled at TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course.

“The 17th hole,” said Koepka, who has missed two cuts and never cracked the top 10 in six career starts at The Players. “I don’t know if there’s stats on it, but I guarantee there are.”

Yes, Brooks, there are – and they aren’t pretty.

Koepka has played the par-3 17th hole 20 times in his career. He’s averaged bogey, with two birdies, two bogeys, three double bogeys, two triple bogeys and a pair of 7’s.

He’s also deposited 10 total balls into the water.

“I’ve played good rounds here; that’s just kind of the one bugaboo that always gets me,” Koepka added. “The 17th hole has got my number.”

No. 17 has historically played as the eighth-hardest hole on the golf course (3.12). The easiest it’s played is 2.9 in 1987, while the highest average it’s yielded is 3.39 in 2007. Fourteen aces have been recorded on the hole, and since 2003, there have been 1,068 water balls.

In the 2026 Players field, there are 67 players in the field who have played No. 17 at least 10 times. Koepka (4.0) ranks as the worst – and by a considerable margin, nearly a half-shot worse than the next player, Tony Finau (3.54) – while Kurt Kitayama is the best (2.7).

Mark Hubbard and Ryan Fox have never bogeyed the hole in a combined 24 trips. Andrew Putnam, meanwhile, has zero birdies in 14 attempts.

Here is a look at the career scoring averages on No. 17 for those 67 players: