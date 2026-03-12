Flyover: Back nine at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course
Take an aerial tour of the back nine on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, along with some insight from the "Live From" crew.
Woods and Homa, Part 2: The Art of Shotmaking
Continuing the Tiger legacy series, Woods sits down with Max Homa and, in Part 2, breaks down the some of the greatest shots of his career.
Smylie recreates Players shot he saw firsthand by future champ
Smylie Kaufman played with Si Woo Kim in 2017 when Kim won The Players Championship, but not before hitting an electric driver off the deck on the 14th hole. Kaufman tries to recreate the shot.
Rolapp visits ‘Live From’ to discuss PGA Tour’s future
PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp visited 'Live From' to discuss the PGA Tour's future, ahead of The Players Championship.
Breaking down McIlroy’s arrival and back status ahead of The Players
Rory McIlroy arrived at TPC Sawgrass on Wednesday ahead of The Players Championship and tested his back for the first time since dropping out of the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week due to injury.
Full presser: McIlroy gives update on his back and playing status for The Players
Full press conference of Rory McIlroy giving an update to the media on Wednesday regarding his back and playing status for The Players Championship.
Drone flyover: Front nine at TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course
Take an aerial tour of the front nine on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, along with some insight from the "Live From" crew.
Debating Rolapp’s six themes of PGA Tour’s future at The Players
The Golf Channel desk debates PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp's reveal of six themes that will shape the future of the Tour, including more elevated events, a promotion/regulation system, potential postseason match play, and more.
Rolapp lays out six themes for new PGA Tour model ahead of The Players
PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp met with the media at PGA Tour Global Headquarters on Wednesday ahead of the 2026 Players Championship to present six themes for a new Tour competitive model that is currently in the works. They include a season that runs late January to early September; more consistent and larger fields with cuts; opening the season with a big, marquee event at an iconic venue on the West Coast; evaluating large U.S. markets; a promotion and regulation system; and an enhanced postseason with the potential integration of match play. Things are not set in stone, Rolapp emphasizes, but this is currently where the Tour is heading.
Rolapp: ‘Need a better competitive model’ regarding sponsor invites
In his State of the Tour address Wednesday at The Players Championship, PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp addressed concerns over how sponsor invitations are used in signature events.