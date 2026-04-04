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Valero Texas Open 2026: Third round suspended for the day because of weather

  
Published April 4, 2026 06:02 PM
Valero Texas Open should wrap up on time Sunday: Lewis
April 4, 2026 10:39 PM
Golf Channel's Todd Lewis reports that the PGA Tour should be able to fit the rest of the Valero Texas Open's third round and the entirety of its final round at TPC San Antonio on Sunday. There are 17 players still in the field making their way to Augusta National for the Masters, including current leader Robert MacIntyre.

Update: Third-round play play was suspended at 12:51 p.m. ET because of inclement weather and was ultimately called for the day. Play is scheduled to resume Sunday at 8:45 a.m. ET with the final group through six holes.

Original story:

The third round of Valero Texas Open concluded Saturday morning with Luke Clanton — the lone player needing to complete Round 2 — making birdie and surviving the cut line.

Following a couple of weather-related delays over the first two days at TPC San Antonio, PGA Tour officials pushed up tee times for Saturday in an effort to avoid further inclement weather. Players will go out in threesomes off split tees.

Robert MacIntyre leads Ludvig Åberg by four shots. Golf Channel coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET.

Time
TeePlayers
9:10 AM
EDT		1

Matt Wallace

Chad Ramey

A.J. Ewart

9:10 AM
EDT		10

Taylor Moore

Si Woo Kim

Marco Penge

9:21 AM
EDT		1

Davis Thompson

Adam Svensson

Hank Lebioda

9:21 AM
EDT		10

Adam Schenk

Doug Ghim

Christo Lamprecht

9:32 AM
EDT		1

Hideki Matsuyama

Sami Valimaki

Alex Noren

9:32 AM
EDT		10

Takumi Kanaya

Erik van Rooyen

Brandt Snedeker

9:43 AM
EDT		1

Billy Horschel

Gordon Sargent

Kevin Streelman

9:43 AM
EDT		10

Brian Harman

Stephan Jaeger

Beau Hossler

9:54 AM
EDT		1

Zach Bauchou

Eric Cole

Kevin Yu

9:54 AM
EDT		10

Danny Walker

Jeffrey Kang

Mac Meissner

10:05 AM
EDT		1

Andrew Novak

Joe Highsmith

Austin Eckroat

10:05 AM
EDT		10

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Austin Smotherman

Will Zalatoris

10:16 AM
EDT		1

Chris Kirk

J.J. Spaun

Chandler Phillips

10:16 AM
EDT		10

S.H. Kim

Maverick McNealy

Vince Whaley

10:27 AM
EDT		1

Tommy Fleetwood

Michael Kim

Kristoffer Reitan

10:27 AM
EDT		10

David Ford

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Luke Clanton

10:38 AM
EDT		1

John Parry

Sam Ryder

Ryo Hisatsune

10:38 AM
EDT		10

Jordan Spieth

Nick Taylor

Matt McCarty

10:49 AM
EDT		1

Alex Smalley

Andrew Putnam

Steven Fisk

10:49 AM
EDT		10

Mark Hubbard

Paul Waring

Bronson Burgoon

11:00 AM
EDT		1

Bud Cauley

Tony Finau

Thorbjørn Olesen

11:00 AM
EDT		10

J.T. Poston

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

11:11 AM
EDT		1

Robert MacIntyre

Ludvig Åberg

Kevin Roy

11:11 AM
EDT		10

Rico Hoey

Peter Malnati