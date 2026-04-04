Valero Texas Open 2026: Third round suspended for the day because of weather

Update: Third-round play play was suspended at 12:51 p.m. ET because of inclement weather and was ultimately called for the day. Play is scheduled to resume Sunday at 8:45 a.m. ET with the final group through six holes.

Original story:

The third round of Valero Texas Open concluded Saturday morning with Luke Clanton — the lone player needing to complete Round 2 — making birdie and surviving the cut line.

Following a couple of weather-related delays over the first two days at TPC San Antonio, PGA Tour officials pushed up tee times for Saturday in an effort to avoid further inclement weather. Players will go out in threesomes off split tees.

Robert MacIntyre leads Ludvig Åberg by four shots. Golf Channel coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET.