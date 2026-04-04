Valero Texas Open 2026: Third round suspended for the day because of weather
Update: Third-round play play was suspended at 12:51 p.m. ET because of inclement weather and was ultimately called for the day. Play is scheduled to resume Sunday at 8:45 a.m. ET with the final group through six holes.
Original story:
The third round of Valero Texas Open concluded Saturday morning with Luke Clanton — the lone player needing to complete Round 2 — making birdie and surviving the cut line.
Following a couple of weather-related delays over the first two days at TPC San Antonio, PGA Tour officials pushed up tee times for Saturday in an effort to avoid further inclement weather. Players will go out in threesomes off split tees.
Robert MacIntyre leads Ludvig Åberg by four shots. Golf Channel coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET.
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|9:10 AM
EDT
|1
Matt Wallace
Chad Ramey
A.J. Ewart
|9:10 AM
EDT
|10
Taylor Moore
Si Woo Kim
Marco Penge
|9:21 AM
EDT
|1
Davis Thompson
Adam Svensson
Hank Lebioda
|9:21 AM
EDT
|10
Adam Schenk
Doug Ghim
Christo Lamprecht
|9:32 AM
EDT
|1
Hideki Matsuyama
Sami Valimaki
Alex Noren
|9:32 AM
EDT
|10
Takumi Kanaya
Erik van Rooyen
Brandt Snedeker
|9:43 AM
EDT
|1
Billy Horschel
Gordon Sargent
Kevin Streelman
|9:43 AM
EDT
|10
Brian Harman
Stephan Jaeger
Beau Hossler
|9:54 AM
EDT
|1
Zach Bauchou
Eric Cole
Kevin Yu
|9:54 AM
EDT
|10
Danny Walker
Jeffrey Kang
Mac Meissner
|10:05 AM
EDT
|1
Andrew Novak
Joe Highsmith
Austin Eckroat
|10:05 AM
EDT
|10
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Austin Smotherman
Will Zalatoris
|10:16 AM
EDT
|1
Chris Kirk
J.J. Spaun
Chandler Phillips
|10:16 AM
EDT
|10
S.H. Kim
Maverick McNealy
Vince Whaley
|10:27 AM
EDT
|1
Tommy Fleetwood
Michael Kim
Kristoffer Reitan
|10:27 AM
EDT
|10
David Ford
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Luke Clanton
|10:38 AM
EDT
|1
John Parry
Sam Ryder
Ryo Hisatsune
|10:38 AM
EDT
|10
Jordan Spieth
Nick Taylor
Matt McCarty
|10:49 AM
EDT
|1
Alex Smalley
Andrew Putnam
Steven Fisk
|10:49 AM
EDT
|10
Mark Hubbard
Paul Waring
Bronson Burgoon
|11:00 AM
EDT
|1
Bud Cauley
Tony Finau
Thorbjørn Olesen
|11:00 AM
EDT
|10
J.T. Poston
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|11:11 AM
EDT
|1
Robert MacIntyre
Ludvig Åberg
Kevin Roy
|11:11 AM
EDT
|10
Rico Hoey
Peter Malnati