Valspar Championship 2026: Full field as PGA Tour road leads to Masters
Published March 13, 2026 05:13 PM
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from the fourth round of the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship from the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort.
The Valspar Championship officially begins the run-up to the Masters Tournament. It’s the first of three events until the season’s first major.
Defending champion Viktor Hovland will be joined by Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Akshay Bhatia and Brooks Koepka.
Here’s a look at the initial full field at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida, where a field of 133 players will compete for $9.1 million.
Next week's Valspar Championship - the final event of the Florida Swing - features seven of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, including defending champion Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas.— PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) March 13, 2026
Field for the Valspar Championship: pic.twitter.com/W9xZY0axo3