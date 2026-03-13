Valspar Championship 2026: Full field as PGA Tour road leads to Masters

The Valspar Championship officially begins the run-up to the Masters Tournament. It’s the first of three events until the season’s first major.

Defending champion Viktor Hovland will be joined by Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Akshay Bhatia and Brooks Koepka.

Here’s a look at the initial full field at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida, where a field of 133 players will compete for $9.1 million.