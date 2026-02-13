Why Tommy Fleetwood is wearing Pebble Beach-logoed gear this week

Part of Tommy Fleetwood’s prep for this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

Apparently, some shopping.

Fleetwood birdied six of his first 10 holes and fired a 5-under 67 Thursday at Spyglass Hill. He’s five shots off of Ryo Hisatsune’s lead, though four back of the best score from Spyglass as he heads to the main course for Friday’s second round.

He’ll be dressed for the occasion, too. The former Nike athlete has worn Pebble Beach-logoed gear all week, continuing the free-agent look that also saw Fleetwood wear a Masters polo in Dubai last month, and Thursday’s look included a navy Pebble hoodie and matching hat.

“Our contract was ending, and it just turned out like we, you know, sort of didn’t end up in a place where I’m wearing Nike stuff this year,” Fleetwood said. “Who knows what’s going to happen in the future. But this is cool. Like I don’t know, like I feel like I’m a big golf fan. I really like golf stuff, so it’s quite nice to be wearing Pebble Beach clothing. I mean, my kids would absolutely love this stuff so I feel pretty lucky to have it on.”

Fleetwood called himself a hat guy when it came to club gear, but perhaps out of necessity because he’s long been contracted to wear Nike. Earlier this week, he wore a Discovery Dubai lid, giving some love to the Discovery Land community where Fleetwood spends much of his time in the offseason.

“There’s some amazing logos around the world, and I also think they’re just like memorable pieces, right, when you come to a special place,” he added. “My collection’s got a bit bigger, that’s for sure. “

As for when the real estate that is Fleetwood’s threads will get bought up again, Fleetwood couldn’t answer.

“We’ll have to see what happens throughout the year,” he said.