Scheffler eyes third Arnold Palmer Invitational title

PGA Tour highlights 2026: Cognizant Classic, final round

Shane Lowry's consecutive double bogeys on the 16th and 17th hole at PGA National opened the door for a surprise victory. Nico Echavarria won on Tour for the third time in his career, seizing the moment and capturing the Cognizant Classic crown. Max Homa, Brooks Koepka and Max McGreevy all contributed to a highlight-filled Sunday in South Florida. McGreevy's albatross on 3 stunned the field early in the day.