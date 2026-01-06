Skip navigation
PGA TOUR

Pontus
Nyholm

The Sentry - Previews
06:38
Rolfing: The future of the PGA Tour in Hawaii
Mark Rolfing, the man most associated with golf in Hawaii, joins Rich Lerner to talk about the PGA Tour’s future on the islands after this year’s cancellation of The Sentry, among other issues.
The Showdown - Previews
10:09
Roberts: How Bryson’s situation differs from Brooks’
With Brooks Koepka wanting to rejoin the PGA Tour, it’s natural to wonder what will happen with Bryson DeChambeau. Jimmy Roberts, host of “The Big Swing with Jimmy Roberts,” says the two situations are not the same.
LIV Golf Team Championship Michigan - Day One
07:47
Koepka wants back on Tour, but do players want him?
Brooks Koepka wants to return to the PGA Tour, but is there a faction of Tour players who will say, “not on my watch”? Todd Lewis and Rich Lerner discuss the precedent that could be set.
PGA: U.S. Open - Second Round
Brooks Koepka applies for PGA Tour reinstatement after leaving LIV Golf
Brooks Koepka has applied for reinstatement to the PGA Tour following a 2 ½-year stint with LIV Golf.