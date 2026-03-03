Skip navigation
Arnold Palmer Invitational 2026: Tee times, pairings, how to watch Round 1

  
Published March 3, 2026 06:58 PM
Thomas with 'fair' expectations in return after surgery
March 3, 2026 06:41 PM
Justin Thomas is making his PGA Tour return at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, follow back surgery in November. He talked to Todd Lewis at Bay Hill regarding his health, his game and the trust factor.

The PGA Tour kicks off its third signature event of the season Thursday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Seventy-two players will compete in the $20 million event, with the winner earning $4 million. There is a 36-hole cut in which the top 50 players and ties (and anyone within 10 strokes of the lead) qualify for the weekend.

Golf Channel coverage (ET)

Round 1 tee times and pairings

Time
TeePlayers
7:40 AM
EST		1

Joel Dahmen

Daniel Bennett
(a)

7:50 AM
EST		1

Jhonattan Vegas

Tom Hoge

8:00 AM
EST		1

Ryan Fox

Billy Horschel

8:10 AM
EST		1

Brian Campbell

Patrick Rodgers

8:20 AM
EST		1

Matt McCarty

Max Greyserman

8:30 AM
EST		1

Taylor Moore

Andrew Putnam

8:40 AM
EST		1

Daniel Berger

Alex Noren

8:50 AM
EST		1

Min Woo Lee

Michael Thorbjornsen

9:05 AM
EST		1

Harry Hall

Corey Conners

9:15 AM
EST		1

Cameron Young

Sepp Straka

9:25 AM
EST		1

Harris English

Patrick Cantlay

9:35 AM
EST		1

Andrew Novak

Robert MacIntyre

9:45 AM
EST		1

Brian Harman

Akshay Bhatia

9:55 AM
EST		1

Collin Morikawa

Justin Rose

10:05 AM
EST		1

Xander Schauffele

Shane Lowry

10:20 AM
EST		1

Scottie Scheffler

Russell Henley

10:30 AM
EST		1

Aldrich Potgieter

Adam Scott

10:40 AM
EST		1

J.T. Poston

Keith Mitchell

10:50 AM
EST		1

Nicolai Højgaard

Austin Smotherman

11:00 AM
EST		1

Si Woo Kim

Bud Cauley

11:10 AM
EST		1

Lucas Glover

Ryo Hisatsune

11:20 AM
EST		1

Ryan Gerard

Jason Day

11:35 AM
EST		1

Taylor Pendrith

Denny McCarthy

11:45 AM
EST		1

Kurt Kitayama

Pierceson Coody

11:55 AM
EST		1

Jordan Spieth

Sam Stevens

12:05 PM
EST		1

Jake Knapp

Matt Fitzpatrick

12:15 PM
EST		1

Sam Burns

Sungjae Im

12:25 PM
EST		1

J.J. Spaun

Nick Taylor

12:35 PM
EST		1

Keegan Bradley

Maverick McNealy

12:50 PM
EST		1

Ben Griffin

Tommy Fleetwood

1:00 PM
EST		1

Nico Echavarria

Ludvig Åberg

1:10 PM
EST		1

Jacob Bridgeman

Chris Gotterup

1:20 PM
EST		1

Justin Thomas

Hideki Matsuyama

1:30 PM
EST		1

Rory McIlroy

Viktor Hovland

1:40 PM
EST		1

Rickie Fowler

Michael Kim

1:50 PM
EST		1

Chris Kirk

Sahith Theegala