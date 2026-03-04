Arnold Palmer Invitational 2026: Tee times, pairings, how to watch Round 2
The PGA Tour continues its third signature event of the season Friday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Seventy-two players will compete in the $20 million event, with the winner earning $4 million. There is a 36-hole cut in which the top 50 players and ties (and anyone within 10 strokes of the lead) qualify for the weekend.
Golf Channel coverage (ET)
- 1-2PM: Golf Central Pregame
- 2-6PM: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 2
- 6-7PM: Golf Central Postgame
Round 2 tee times and pairings
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|7:40 AM
EST
|1
Nicolai Højgaard
Austin Smotherman
|7:50 AM
EST
|1
Si Woo Kim
Bud Cauley
|8:00 AM
EST
|1
Lucas Glover
Ryo Hisatsune
|8:10 AM
EST
|1
Ryan Gerard
Jason Day
|8:20 AM
EST
|1
Taylor Pendrith
Denny McCarthy
|8:30 AM
EST
|1
Kurt Kitayama
Pierceson Coody
|8:40 AM
EST
|1
Jordan Spieth
Sam Stevens
|8:50 AM
EST
|1
Jake Knapp
Matt Fitzpatrick
|9:05 AM
EST
|1
Sam Burns
Sungjae Im
|9:15 AM
EST
|1
J.J. Spaun
Nick Taylor
|9:25 AM
EST
|1
Keegan Bradley
Maverick McNealy
|9:35 AM
EST
|1
Ben Griffin
Tommy Fleetwood
|9:45 AM
EST
|1
Nico Echavarria
Ludvig Åberg
|9:55 AM
EST
|1
Jacob Bridgeman
Chris Gotterup
|10:05 AM
EST
|1
Justin Thomas
Hideki Matsuyama
|10:20 AM
EST
|1
Rory McIlroy
Viktor Hovland
|10:30 AM
EST
|1
Rickie Fowler
Michael Kim
|10:40 AM
EST
|1
Chris Kirk
Sahith Theegala
|10:50 AM
EST
|1
Joel Dahmen
Daniel Bennett
|11:00 AM
EST
|1
Jhonattan Vegas
Tom Hoge
|11:10 AM
EST
|1
Ryan Fox
Billy Horschel
|11:20 AM
EST
|1
Brian Campbell
Patrick Rodgers
|11:35 AM
EST
|1
Matt McCarty
Max Greyserman
|11:45 AM
EST
|1
Taylor Moore
Andrew Putnam
|11:55 AM
EST
|1
Daniel Berger
Alex Noren
|12:05 PM
EST
|1
Min Woo Lee
Michael Thorbjornsen
|12:15 PM
EST
|1
Harry Hall
Corey Conners
|12:25 PM
EST
|1
Cameron Young
Sepp Straka
|12:35 PM
EST
|1
Harris English
Patrick Cantlay
|12:50 PM
EST
|1
Andrew Novak
Robert MacIntyre
|1:00 PM
EST
|1
Brian Harman
Akshay Bhatia
|1:10 PM
EST
|1
Collin Morikawa
Justin Rose
|1:20 PM
EST
|1
Xander Schauffele
Shane Lowry
|1:30 PM
EST
|1
Scottie Scheffler
Russell Henley
|1:40 PM
EST
|1
Aldrich Potgieter
Adam Scott
|1:50 PM
EST
|1
J.T. Poston
Keith Mitchell