Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Arnold Palmer Invitational 2026: Tee times, pairings, how to watch Round 2

  
Published March 3, 2026 07:01 PM
From injuries to military service, Thomas, Im debuting at API
March 3, 2026 03:52 PM
Golf Channel's Todd Lewis discussed the return of Justin Thomas and Sungjae Im to the PGA Tour and their upcoming season debut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The PGA Tour continues its third signature event of the season Friday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Seventy-two players will compete in the $20 million event, with the winner earning $4 million. There is a 36-hole cut in which the top 50 players and ties (and anyone within 10 strokes of the lead) qualify for the weekend.

Golf Channel coverage (ET)

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Final Round
Arnold Palmer Invitational 2026: Tee times, pairings, how to watch Round 1
Tee times, pairings and how to watch the first round of the PGA Tour’s signature event, the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Round 2 tee times and pairings

Time
TeePlayers
7:40 AM
EST		1

Nicolai Højgaard

Austin Smotherman

7:50 AM
EST		1

Si Woo Kim

Bud Cauley

8:00 AM
EST		1

Lucas Glover

Ryo Hisatsune

8:10 AM
EST		1

Ryan Gerard

Jason Day

8:20 AM
EST		1

Taylor Pendrith

Denny McCarthy

8:30 AM
EST		1

Kurt Kitayama

Pierceson Coody

8:40 AM
EST		1

Jordan Spieth

Sam Stevens

8:50 AM
EST		1

Jake Knapp

Matt Fitzpatrick

9:05 AM
EST		1

Sam Burns

Sungjae Im

9:15 AM
EST		1

J.J. Spaun

Nick Taylor

9:25 AM
EST		1

Keegan Bradley

Maverick McNealy

9:35 AM
EST		1

Ben Griffin

Tommy Fleetwood

9:45 AM
EST		1

Nico Echavarria

Ludvig Åberg

9:55 AM
EST		1

Jacob Bridgeman

Chris Gotterup

10:05 AM
EST		1

Justin Thomas

Hideki Matsuyama

10:20 AM
EST		1

Rory McIlroy

Viktor Hovland

10:30 AM
EST		1

Rickie Fowler

Michael Kim

10:40 AM
EST		1

Chris Kirk

Sahith Theegala

10:50 AM
EST		1

Joel Dahmen

Daniel Bennett
(a)

11:00 AM
EST		1

Jhonattan Vegas

Tom Hoge

11:10 AM
EST		1

Ryan Fox

Billy Horschel

11:20 AM
EST		1

Brian Campbell

Patrick Rodgers

11:35 AM
EST		1

Matt McCarty

Max Greyserman

11:45 AM
EST		1

Taylor Moore

Andrew Putnam

11:55 AM
EST		1

Daniel Berger

Alex Noren

12:05 PM
EST		1

Min Woo Lee

Michael Thorbjornsen

12:15 PM
EST		1

Harry Hall

Corey Conners

12:25 PM
EST		1

Cameron Young

Sepp Straka

12:35 PM
EST		1

Harris English

Patrick Cantlay

12:50 PM
EST		1

Andrew Novak

Robert MacIntyre

1:00 PM
EST		1

Brian Harman

Akshay Bhatia

1:10 PM
EST		1

Collin Morikawa

Justin Rose

1:20 PM
EST		1

Xander Schauffele

Shane Lowry

1:30 PM
EST		1

Scottie Scheffler

Russell Henley

1:40 PM
EST		1

Aldrich Potgieter

Adam Scott

1:50 PM
EST		1

J.T. Poston

Keith Mitchell