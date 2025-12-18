Skip navigation
AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open
AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open
More News
PNC Championship 2025: Teams, format and how to watch
Here’s the field, format and TV times for this year’s PNC Championship.
On a Wednesday night in December, Optum Golf Channel Games deliver fun, fast chaos
By design, the Optum Golf Channel Games never stopped moving on Wednesday night, under the lights at Trump National Jupiter, where Scottie Scheffler’s team edged Rory McIlroy’s squad by the slimmest of margins.
10:31
Highlights: Golf Channel Games, Long Drive
Watch the biggest hits from the biggest names in the long drive competition at the Optum Golf Channel Games.
01:41
‘Fun’ a big takeaway from Optum Golf Channel Games
Watch Team Scheffler receive their medals for winning the first Optum Golf Channel Games and listen to Scottie Scheffler talk about his experience and his teammates’ performances.
