U.S. Women’s Open 2026 qualifying: Who will be at Riviera Country Club

Qualifying for this year’s U.S. Women’s Open is underway.

Unlike on the men’s side, there is no local qualifying, just an overall, 36-hole qualifying for the women. There are 26 sites across the U.S., plus one each in Canada, Japan and England between April 20 and May 13. A player needed a 2.4 Handicap Index in order to compete.

The U.S. Women’s Open will be contested June 4-7 at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, California. Here’s a look at the qualifying sites and results, per the USGA (a=amateur; spots available in parentheses).

April 20

Boso Country Club, Chiba Prefecture, Japan (4)



1. Miyu Goto: (-8), 67-69=136

2. Chia Yen Wu: (-7), 69-68=137

3. Sayaka Takahashi: (-4), 71-69=140

4. Soomin Oh (a): (-2), 71-71=142

Galveston (Texas) Country Club (2)

April 27



Arizona Country Club, Phoenix, Ariz.

Sugar Mill Country Club, New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

Corral de Tierra (Calif.) Country Club

April 28



Rolling Hills Country Club, Monroe, N.C.

Meadowbrook Country Club, St. Louis, Mo.

Rainier Golf & Country Club, Seattle, Wash.

May 4



New Albany (Ohio) Country Club

May 5



Piedmont Driving Club, Atlanta, Ga.

Shannopin Country Club, Pittsburgh, Pa.

May 6



Wilderness Country Club, Naples, Fla.

Springfield (Va.) Golf & Country Club

May 7



Somerset Country Club, Mendota Heights, Minn.

May 8



Honolulu (Hawaii) Country Club

May 11



The Vancouver Golf Club, Coquitlam, B.C., Canada

Briar Ridge Country Club, Schererville, Ill.

Buckinghamshire Golf Club, London, England

Marlborough (Mass.) Country Club

Essex County Country Club, West Orange, N.J.

Rancho Santa Fe (Calif.) Golf Club

Richmond (Calif.) Country Club

Streamsong (Fla.) Resort (Black Course)

May 12



Walnut Creek Golf Preserve, Westminster, Colo.

May 13

