U.S. Women’s Open 2026 qualifying: Who will be at Riviera Country Club
Published April 20, 2026 03:18 PM
Qualifying for this year’s U.S. Women’s Open is underway.
Unlike on the men’s side, there is no local qualifying, just an overall, 36-hole qualifying for the women. There are 26 sites across the U.S., plus one each in Canada, Japan and England between April 20 and May 13. A player needed a 2.4 Handicap Index in order to compete.
The U.S. Women’s Open will be contested June 4-7 at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, California. Here’s a look at the qualifying sites and results, per the USGA (a=amateur; spots available in parentheses).
April 20
Boso Country Club, Chiba Prefecture, Japan (4)
- 1. Miyu Goto: (-8), 67-69=136
- 2. Chia Yen Wu: (-7), 69-68=137
- 3. Sayaka Takahashi: (-4), 71-69=140
- 4. Soomin Oh (a): (-2), 71-71=142
Galveston (Texas) Country Club (2)
April 27
- Arizona Country Club, Phoenix, Ariz.
- Sugar Mill Country Club, New Smyrna Beach, Fla.
- Corral de Tierra (Calif.) Country Club
April 28
- Rolling Hills Country Club, Monroe, N.C.
- Meadowbrook Country Club, St. Louis, Mo.
- Rainier Golf & Country Club, Seattle, Wash.
May 4
- New Albany (Ohio) Country Club
May 5
- Piedmont Driving Club, Atlanta, Ga.
- Shannopin Country Club, Pittsburgh, Pa.
May 6
- Wilderness Country Club, Naples, Fla.
- Springfield (Va.) Golf & Country Club
May 7
- Somerset Country Club, Mendota Heights, Minn.
May 8
- Honolulu (Hawaii) Country Club
May 11
- The Vancouver Golf Club, Coquitlam, B.C., Canada
- Briar Ridge Country Club, Schererville, Ill.
- Buckinghamshire Golf Club, London, England
- Marlborough (Mass.) Country Club
- Essex County Country Club, West Orange, N.J.
- Rancho Santa Fe (Calif.) Golf Club
- Richmond (Calif.) Country Club
- Streamsong (Fla.) Resort (Black Course)
May 12
- Walnut Creek Golf Preserve, Westminster, Colo.
May 13
- Bermuda Dunes (Calif.) Country Club
- Cross Timbers Golf Course, Azle, Texas