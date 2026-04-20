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U.S. Women’s Open 2026 qualifying: Who will be at Riviera Country Club

  
Published April 20, 2026 03:18 PM

Qualifying for this year’s U.S. Women’s Open is underway.

Unlike on the men’s side, there is no local qualifying, just an overall, 36-hole qualifying for the women. There are 26 sites across the U.S., plus one each in Canada, Japan and England between April 20 and May 13. A player needed a 2.4 Handicap Index in order to compete.

The U.S. Women’s Open will be contested June 4-7 at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, California. Here’s a look at the qualifying sites and results, per the USGA (a=amateur; spots available in parentheses).

April 20

Boso Country Club, Chiba Prefecture, Japan (4)

  • 1. Miyu Goto: (-8), 67-69=136
  • 2. Chia Yen Wu: (-7), 69-68=137
  • 3. Sayaka Takahashi: (-4), 71-69=140
  • 4. Soomin Oh (a): (-2), 71-71=142

Galveston (Texas) Country Club (2)

April 27

  • Arizona Country Club, Phoenix, Ariz.
  • Sugar Mill Country Club, New Smyrna Beach, Fla.
  • Corral de Tierra (Calif.) Country Club

April 28

  • Rolling Hills Country Club, Monroe, N.C.
  • Meadowbrook Country Club, St. Louis, Mo.
  • Rainier Golf & Country Club, Seattle, Wash.

May 4

  • New Albany (Ohio) Country Club

May 5

  • Piedmont Driving Club, Atlanta, Ga.
  • Shannopin Country Club, Pittsburgh, Pa.

May 6

  • Wilderness Country Club, Naples, Fla.
  • Springfield (Va.) Golf & Country Club

May 7

  • Somerset Country Club, Mendota Heights, Minn.

May 8

  • Honolulu (Hawaii) Country Club

May 11

  • The Vancouver Golf Club, Coquitlam, B.C., Canada
  • Briar Ridge Country Club, Schererville, Ill.
  • Buckinghamshire Golf Club, London, England
  • Marlborough (Mass.) Country Club
  • Essex County Country Club, West Orange, N.J.
  • Rancho Santa Fe (Calif.) Golf Club
  • Richmond (Calif.) Country Club
  • Streamsong (Fla.) Resort (Black Course)

May 12

  • Walnut Creek Golf Preserve, Westminster, Colo.

May 13

  • Bermuda Dunes (Calif.) Country Club
  • Cross Timbers Golf Course, Azle, Texas