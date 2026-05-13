Cameron Young on golf ball: ‘Me trying to optimize my golf’

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Cameron Young does not consider himself a trailblazer, just another PGA Tour player attempting to optimize every part of his game.

Nonetheless, it was that backdrop that greeted Young Wednesday morning when he met with the media at the PGA Championship following news that he has been playing a golf ball that likely would be deemed conforming under the new, rollback standard that is set to begin for elite players in 2028. There is some speculation that threshold could be pushed back to 2030.

“I was kind of surprised in a sense, but at the same time, it didn’t change that I had played well with it, and I was comfortable,” Young said. “I feel like I’m playing a golf ball that’s best for how I’m playing the game at the moment. If that works out to mean that this goes into effect and I’m still playing the ball however many years from now makes it an easy change.

“The manufacturers are so good. They’re going to find their way to make a good golf ball no matter what the restrictions are. It doesn’t really concern me that much, frankly.”

Young said he learned “a few weeks ago” that the Titleist Pro V1x Double Dot he put in play at last year’s Wyndham Championship would likely adhere to the new standard. He won the Wyndham Championship for his first victory on the PGA Tour and has won two more titles since making the move to the new golf ball.

The more apropos statistic is that Young’s driving average last year before putting the new ball in play was 302.7 yards. This season on Tour his driving average remains unchanged (302.7 yards) and he hit the longest drive in the ShotLink era on the 72nd hole (375 yards) on his way to victory at The Players Championship in March.

The Pro V1x Double Dot was not designed to be conforming to the new standard, which was supposed to reduce average drives for elite players by 13 to 15 yards, according to estimates from the USGA. Instead, it was a lower spinning option that allowed Young to better control his iron and wedge shots without, as evidenced by his statistics, giving up much if any distance.

“At no point was that [play a conforming ball] a consideration. It was just really me trying to optimize my golf, and it’s the ball that seems to work the best for me,” Young said.

The USGA declined to comment on news that Young was using a ball that would likely conform to the new standard.