LPGA Tour Highlights: 2026 Chevron Championship, Round 1
First Round Highlights from the Chevron Championship.
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Recreating Tavatanakit’s 60-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Chevron
Recreating Tavatanakit's 60-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Chevron
The Golf Central crew attempted Patty Tavatanakit's incredible putt on the 15th during the first round of The Chevron Championship.
Breaking down Korda’s Chevron performance: ‘This is the leaderboard we wanted’
Breaking down Korda's Chevron performance: 'This is the leaderboard we wanted'
Nelly Korda fired a 65 in the first round of The Chevron Championship and is the leader heading into day two. The Golf Channel crew breaks down her round and why Korda's performance is important for the LPGA.
Korda highlights: 65 was a little harder than it looked
Korda highlights: 65 was a little harder than it looked
Nelly Korda talks about her opening 7-under 65 that gave her the lead at The Chevron Championship.
Thitikul: Majors, matcha and more with the world’s No. 1
Thitikul: Majors, matcha and more with the world's No. 1
Jeeno Thitikul joins Marisa Marcellino ahead of The Chevron Championship to talk about family, her love of making matcha and her desire to win her first major title.
Green: Four wins in 2026, second major in her sights
Green: Four wins in 2026, second major in her sights
Hannah Green has four victories across the LPGA and LET this year, and now has a second major championship title in mind. She talks to GolfChannel.com's Marisa Marcellino ahead of The Chevron Championship.
LPGA highlights: 2026 JM Eagle LA Championship, final round
LPGA highlights: 2026 JM Eagle LA Championship, final round
Extended highlights from the final round of the LPGA's JM Eagle LA Championship at El Caballero Country Club in California.
S.Y. Kim dazzles with hole-out eagle on No. 11 at JM Eagle LA Championship
S.Y. Kim dazzles with hole-out eagle on No. 11 at JM Eagle LA Championship
Sei Young Kim dazzled the crowd at the JM Eagle LA Championship during the final round with a hole-out eagle on No 11.
LPGA highlights: 2026 JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 3
LPGA highlights: 2026 JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 3
Extended highlights from the third round of the LPGA's JM Eagle LA Championship at El Caballero Country Club.
LPGA highlights: 2026 JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 2
LPGA highlights: 2026 JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 2
Check out some of the best moments from the second round of the LPGA's JM Eagle LA Championship in California.