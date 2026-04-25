LPGA highlights: 2026 Chevron Championship, Round 3
Third-round highlights from the LPGA's first major of the season, The Chevron Championship at Memorial Park Golf Course.
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Roussin-Bouchard overcomes early nerves with early birdies at Chevron
Roussin-Bouchard overcomes early nerves with early birdies at Chevron
Pauline Roussin-Bouchard said she was nervous to begin her third round at The Chevron Championship. She also birdied her first three holes Saturday.
How did that not go in? Roussin-Bouchard can’t believe it!
How did that not go in? Roussin-Bouchard can't believe it!
Pauline Roussin-Bouchard nearly holed her approach shot on the par-4 18th Saturday at the 2026 Chevron Championship. Her reaction was nearly as good as the result.
Recreating O’Keefe’s stellar second-round chip on No. 13 at Chevron
Recreating O'Keefe's stellar second-round chip on No. 13 at Chevron
Golf Channel's Karen Stupples and Tom Abbott attempt to recreate Farah O'Keefe's chip on No. 13 during the second round at The Chevron Championship.
The Korda show: World No. 2 continues to dominate Chevron field
The Korda show: World No. 2 continues to dominate Chevron field
Nelly Korda stays red hot at The Chevron Championship, after she posted back-to-back 65s to take a massive lead and seize control of the tournament.
Tavatanakit on second round at Chevron: ‘I grinded pretty well’
Tavatanakit on second round at Chevron: 'I grinded pretty well'
After the second round of The Chevron Championship, Patty Tavatanakit discussed her round of 69, as she works to close the gap on leader Nelly Korda.
Korda after shooting 65 again to lead Chevron field: ‘Happy with my day’
Korda after shooting 65 again to lead Chevron field: 'Happy with my day'
Nelly Korda spoke with Golf Channel's Amy Rogers about her second 65 in a row at The Chevron Championship and broke down her Friday round.
Stacy Lewis makes one final career putt at Chevron
Stacy Lewis makes one final career putt at Chevron
The final putt drops for a 13-time LPGA Tour winner, Stacy Lewis, closing the chapter on a remarkable career at The Chevron Championship.
LPGA Tour Highlights: 2026 Chevron Championship, Round 1
LPGA Tour Highlights: 2026 Chevron Championship, Round 1
First Round Highlights from the Chevron Championship.
Recreating Tavatanakit’s 60-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Chevron
Recreating Tavatanakit's 60-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Chevron
The Golf Central crew attempted Patty Tavatanakit's incredible putt on the 15th during the first round of The Chevron Championship.
Breaking down Korda’s Chevron performance: ‘This is the leaderboard we wanted’
Breaking down Korda's Chevron performance: 'This is the leaderboard we wanted'
Nelly Korda fired a 65 in the first round of The Chevron Championship and is the leader heading into day two. The Golf Channel crew breaks down her round and why Korda's performance is important for the LPGA.