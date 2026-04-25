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Tavatanakit on second round at Chevron: 'I grinded pretty well'

April 24, 2026 08:46 PM
After the second round of The Chevron Championship, Patty Tavatanakit discussed her round of 69, as she works to close the gap on leader Nelly Korda.
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