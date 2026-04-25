Tavatanakit on second round at Chevron: 'I grinded pretty well'
After the second round of The Chevron Championship, Patty Tavatanakit discussed her round of 69, as she works to close the gap on leader Nelly Korda.
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Recreating O’Keefe’s stellar second-round chip on No. 13 at Chevron
Recreating O'Keefe's stellar second-round chip on No. 13 at Chevron
Golf Channel's Karen Stupples and Tom Abbott attempt to recreate Farah O'Keefe's chip on No. 13 during the second round at The Chevron Championship.
The Korda show: World No. 2 continues to dominate Chevron field
The Korda show: World No. 2 continues to dominate Chevron field
Nelly Korda stays red hot at The Chevron Championship, after she posted back-to-back 65s to take a massive lead and seize control of the tournament.
Korda after shooting 65 again to lead Chevron field: ‘Happy with my day’
Korda after shooting 65 again to lead Chevron field: 'Happy with my day'
Nelly Korda spoke with Golf Channel's Amy Rogers about her second 65 in a row at The Chevron Championship and broke down her Friday round.
Stacy Lewis makes one final career putt at Chevron
Stacy Lewis makes one final career putt at Chevron
The final putt drops for a 13-time LPGA Tour winner, Stacy Lewis, closing the chapter on a remarkable career at The Chevron Championship.
LPGA Tour Highlights: 2026 Chevron Championship, Round 1
LPGA Tour Highlights: 2026 Chevron Championship, Round 1
First Round Highlights from the Chevron Championship.
Recreating Tavatanakit’s 60-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Chevron
Recreating Tavatanakit's 60-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Chevron
The Golf Central crew attempted Patty Tavatanakit's incredible putt on the 15th during the first round of The Chevron Championship.
Breaking down Korda’s Chevron performance: ‘This is the leaderboard we wanted’
Breaking down Korda's Chevron performance: 'This is the leaderboard we wanted'
Nelly Korda fired a 65 in the first round of The Chevron Championship and is the leader heading into day two. The Golf Channel crew breaks down her round and why Korda's performance is important for the LPGA.
Korda highlights: 65 was a little harder than it looked
Korda highlights: 65 was a little harder than it looked
Nelly Korda talks about her opening 7-under 65 that gave her the lead at The Chevron Championship.
Thitikul: Majors, matcha and more with the world’s No. 1
Thitikul: Majors, matcha and more with the world's No. 1
Jeeno Thitikul joins Marisa Marcellino ahead of The Chevron Championship to talk about family, her love of making matcha and her desire to win her first major title.
Green: Four wins in 2026, second major in her sights
Green: Four wins in 2026, second major in her sights
Hannah Green has four victories across the LPGA and LET this year, and now has a second major championship title in mind. She talks to GolfChannel.com's Marisa Marcellino ahead of The Chevron Championship.