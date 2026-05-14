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Around the tree to 5 feet: Smylie hits perfect approach at Aronimink's 18th

May 13, 2026 09:50 PM
Smylie Kaufman shows how to hit the perfect approach shot on the par-4 18th at Aronimink during "Live From the PGA Championship."

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