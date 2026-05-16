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Chris Gotterup puts on putting show at Aronimink
May 15, 2026 10:43 PM
Chris Gotterup's 65 on Friday is the lowest round of the 2026 PGA Championship. Here's how the four-time Tour winner got himself in contention for his first major championship.
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