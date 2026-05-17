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Rory: 'I've climbed my way out of that hole'

May 16, 2026 09:17 PM
Rory McIlroy said he feels like he's still got a chance at the PGA Championship going into Sunday and that he's already climbed out of a hole following his poor opening round.

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