Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Garrick Higgo overcomes 2-stroke penalty at start of PGA Championship

May 14, 2026 10:28 PM
The Golf Central desk reacts to Garrick Higgo being late to his Thursday morning tee time in the first round of the 108th PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club.

Related Videos

1778810907403303.jpg
01:20
Block recalls how break helped him keep grinding at PGA Championship
1778809600353154.jpg
02:52
Spieth getting ‘further away not closer’ to Grand Slam: McGinley
1778808808903241.jpg
03:01
Bryson DeChambeau never heats up at Aronimink, shoots 76
1778807723744111.jpg
02:20
Rahm on incident with volunteer: ‘I couldn’t feel any worse’
1778806247624053.jpg
04:12
Rory has four letter word to describe first round 74 at PGA
2026 PGA Championship - Round One
02:36
Koepka on short game: ‘Putter is absolutely horrendous’
1778804649934243.jpg
04:20
Scheffler hits fairways, solves greens at Aronimink to share PGA lead
2026 PGA Championship - Preview Day Two
09:06
What is the identity of the PGA Championship?
2026 PGA Championship - Preview Day Three
07:16
Around the tree to 5 feet: Smylie hits perfect approach at Aronimink’s 18th
2026 PGA Championship - Preview Day Two
13:33
U.S. Ryder Cup team has strong foundation: Furyk
2026 PGA Championship - Preview Day Three
10:22
‘This is the ball that does the best for me': Young
2026 PGA Championship Previews - Aronimink Golf Club
07:12
Aronimink’s front 9: Hanse, who helped restore course, takes drone tour
2026 PGA Championship Previews - Aronimink Golf Club
06:27
Aronimink’s back 9: Drone tour with co-restorer Hanse
2026 PGA Championship - Preview Day Two
06:50
To tree or not to tree: Hanse responds to McIlroy, Rahm
GOLF: MAY 08 PGA Truist Championship
02:55
Young using ball that likely would conform to rollback: Hoggard
2026 PGA Championship Previews - Aronimink Golf Club
08:25
Smylie showcases ‘diabolical’ green at Aronimink’s par-4 11th hole
2026 PGA Championship - Preview Day Two
04:24
Toe aside, McIlroy better off entering this PGA after a Masters win
split_scottie_rory_pga26.jpg
02:37
Scheffler ‘miles ahead’ of McIlroy? Chamblee and McGinley debate
GOLF: MAY 12 PGA PGA Championship
19:15
Scheffler jokes about runner-up finishes, ready for another major ‘W’
2026 PGA Championship - Preview Day Two
01:03
What impact will toe injury have on Rory at Aronimink?
2026 PGA Championship - Preview Day Two
01:03
‘I don’t want to jinx it': Did Schauffele find something ahead of PGA?
2026 PGA Championship - Preview Day Two
19:30
Why Aronimink reminds Rory of ’23 PGA Championship at Oak Hill
GOLF: MAY 08 PGA Truist Championship
01:53
McIlroy on Aronimink: ‘Bash driver’ and figure it out
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans 2026 - Round Three
14:32
Brothers Fitzpatrick seek more success outside ‘City of Brotherly Love’
2026 PGA Championship - Preview Day One
03:17
Lowry on Aronimink course: ‘It’s proper Northeast golf’
2026 PGA Professional Championship - Final Round
07:41
Highlights: 2026 PGA Professional Championship, final round
2026 PGA Professional Championship - Round Three
09:11
Highlights: 2026 PGA Professional Championship, Round 3
Senior PGA Championship 2026 - Final Round
12:39
PGA of America highlights: 2026 Senior PGA Championship, Final round
Senior PGA Championship 2026 - Round Three
04:32
PGA of America highlights: 2026 Senior PGA Championship, Round 3
Senior PGA Championship 2026 - Round Two
06:36
PGA of America highlights: 2026 Senior PGA Championship, Round 2

Latest Clips

Kroger Queen City Championship Presented By P&G 2026 - Round One
05:22
LPGA highlights 2026: Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 1
amundigerman_rd1.jpg
03:11
LET Highlights: 2026 Amundi German Masters, Round 1
gp_cobbs.jpg
11:58
Inside the Cobbs Creek restoration and TGR Learning Lab
LIV Golf Virginia - Day Four
13:10
Dissecting LIV Golf’s future: ‘It’s impossible that it would survive in its current form’
GOLF: MAY 10 LPGA Mizuho Americas Open
01:08
Callaway Speed Run: Thitikul defends Mizuho with precision
LIV Golf Virginia - Day Four
07:23
McIlroy calls out DeChambeau without mentioning his name
Truist Championship 2026 - Round Three
05:09
PGA’s Aronimink ‘absolutely perfect’ for McIlroy
Truist Championship 2026 - Final Round
05:43
Fitzpatrick on Truist fourth-place finish: ‘Super proud of myself’
ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 - Final Round
07:29
Snedeker celebrates first Tour win since 2018 at Myrtle Beach Classic
Insperity Invitational 2026 - Final Round
01:39
PGA Tour Champions Highlights: 2026 Insperity Invitational, final round
Truist Championship 2026 - Final Round
02:03
McIlroy on toe blister’s impact on Truist play: ‘I wish that was an excuse, but absolutely not’
Truist Championship 2026 - Final Round
02:26
Reitan after first PGA win at Truist: ‘It’s going to be a very, very fun year’
1778450502320112.jpg
12:24
PGA Tour Highlights: 2026 Truist Championship, Final Round
GOLF: MAY 10 LPGA Mizuho Americas Open
04:42
LPGA Highlights: 2026 Mizuho Americas Open, Final Round
Truist Championship 2026 - Round Two
01:04
‘Never seen that before': Bunker shot off grandstand, back into bunker
Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship 2026 - Day Four
02:35
Highlights: 22-year-old wins by 14 on DPWT in Tiger-like performance
Truist Championship 2026 - Round Three
01:28
A. Fitzpatrick’s wild ride leads to 54-hole lead at Truist
Truist Championship 2026 - Round Three
11:51
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Truist Championship, Round 3
1778365129141442.jpg
01:51
Im escapes water trouble with birdie at No. 14
Truist Championship 2026 - Round Three
02:31
Young talks about making ‘impossible’ eagle on No. 7 at Quail Hollow
ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 - Round Three
01:57
Koepka: Most excited I’ve been playing golf in a long, long time
Mizuho Americas Open 2026 - Round Three
08:22
LPGA highlights 2026: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 3
Truist Championship 2026 - Round Two
03:00
‘This is the place to be': Rory on LIV players who don’t want PGA Tour return
GOLF: MAY 08 PGA Truist Championship
01:56
Give me what Cam’s got: Thomas contending with Young-style putter
1778278900454501.jpg
05:40
McIlroy rebounds at Quail Hollow, sits T-8 entering weekend
Truist Championship 2026 - Round Two
09:50
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Truist Championship, Round 2
RBC Heritage 2026 - Round One
01:43
Blanchet aces No. 17 at Quail Hollow’s Green Mile
ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 - Round One
09:04
‘Crazy change': Ruffels talks going from YouTube to contending at Myrtle Beach
Mizuho Americas Open 2026 - Round Two
05:03
LPGA highlights 2026: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 2
Mizuho Americas Open 2026 - Round One
02:48
Ko OK with tough 75, loving hair claw collection at Mizuho