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U.S. Ryder Cup team has strong foundation: Furyk

May 13, 2026 02:45 PM
Jim Furyk joined the "Live From the PGA Championship" desk on Wednesday to discuss his return as U.S. Ryder Cup captain and what he has planned for the team ahead of Adare Manor in 2027.

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